Comcast Spectacor, Cordish Companies Unveil $12M Renovation Plan for Philly's Xfinity Live!

Comcast Spectacor and The Cordish Companies have set the stage for a significant transformation at Xfinity Live!, a popular gathering spot in South Philadelphia, with a $12 million renovation plan to enhance its appeal as a leading venue for sports and entertainment enthusiasts. This ambitious project, aimed at both the outdoor plaza and the venue's interior and exterior, is designed to elevate the overall experience during game days, festivals, and community events. Expected to commence this year, the renovation underscores a strong commitment to investing in the region, promising to deliver a dynamic, first-class hospitality experience upon its completion by 2025 or early 2026.

Advertisment

Investing in South Philadelphia's Future

The announcement comes as a testament to the ongoing partnership between Comcast Spectacor and The Cordish Companies, signaling a shared vision for South Philadelphia's development. The renovation plans include significant upgrades to the outdoor plaza to better accommodate large gatherings, alongside improvements to both the interior and exterior of Xfinity Live!. By enhancing the venue's infrastructure, the project aims to reinforce South Philadelphia's reputation as a premier destination for sports and entertainment, ensuring it remains a vibrant communal space for fans and visitors alike.

Enhancements Designed for the Community

Advertisment

Phil Laws, President of Wells Fargo Center, expressed enthusiasm about the project, highlighting its potential to further cement Xfinity Live! as a dynamic destination for Philadelphia's sports and entertainment scene. Similarly, Blake Cordish, Principal of The Cordish Companies, emphasized the significance of the investment in creating a new community plaza experience for Philadelphians. The planned enhancements are not just about upgrading a venue but about fostering a sense of community and celebration among Philadelphia residents and visitors.

Staying Open for Business

Despite the extensive nature of the renovations, Xfinity Live! is set to remain open throughout the process. This decision ensures that the venue continues to serve as a hub for social and communal activities, reflecting its role as the 'living room for the community,' according to Erin Seifert, Director of Operations for Xfinity Live!. The commitment to keeping the venue operational during renovations speaks volumes about the importance placed on providing uninterrupted first-class hospitality and entertainment to millions of guests.

The $12 million renovation of Xfinity Live! stands as a bold move towards enhancing the sports and entertainment landscape in South Philadelphia. As the project unfolds, it promises not only to revamp a beloved local venue but also to invigorate the surrounding community, ensuring that Xfinity Live! remains at the heart of Philadelphia's vibrant sports and entertainment culture for years to come. With these enhancements, the future of South Philadelphia as a dynamic and welcoming destination for all looks brighter than ever.