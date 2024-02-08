Columbus' Top 10 Wing Spots for an Unforgettable Super Bowl Celebration

Super Bowl weekend is upon us, and in Columbus, Ohio, that means one thing: the hunt for the perfect wings. As fans gear up for the game, Yelp ratings have pointed them towards the city's top wing spots. Here are the ten best places to savor your wing cravings this Super Bowl.

Tino's Bar & Grille: The Ultimate Wing Destination

Dublin, Ohio - Ranked number one on Yelp, Tino's Bar & Grille is a football fan's paradise. Offering not just traditional and boneless wings, but a variety of other mouth-watering dishes, Tino's has become a go-to spot for Super Bowl celebrations.

Steph's Way: Flavorful Wings Delivered to Your Doorstep

Franklinton, Ohio - Coming in second is Steph's Way, a pick-up and delivery-only establishment. Known for its succulent, perfectly cooked wings, Steph's Way promises a flavorful Super Bowl wing experience right at your home.

Fat Baxter's: Generous Portions and Friendly Faces

South Hilltop, Ohio - In the heart of the South Hilltop neighborhood, Fat Baxter's secures the third spot. With generous portions of wings and other American comfort foods, Fat Baxter's friendly staff ensures a Super Bowl wing feast to remember.

Other notable mentions include Urban Gourmet in the East Market of the Franklin Park neighborhood, known for its large, perfectly fried wings, and Justice Wings in Gahanna, offering unique sauce flavors that add an exciting twist to your Super Bowl spread.

B&K Smoke House: A Barbeque Bonanza

Olde Towne East, Ohio - For those craving traditional barbeque alongside their wings, B&K Smoke House comes in sixth. Located in the Olde Towne East neighborhood, B&K promises a smoky, savory Super Bowl celebration.

The O on Lane: Wings and Wood-Fired Pizza

North Campus, Ohio - Ranked seventh, The O on Lane serves up traditional wings alongside wood-fired pizza, making it a versatile choice for Super Bowl gatherings.

Rounding out the list are Hot Chicken Takeover, an Ohio-based chain known for its spicy chicken options, CM Chicken in the Knolls West neighborhood, offering Korean-style fried chicken, and OX-B's in the Northern Woods neighborhood, with its variety of wings, chili dogs, and other offerings.

As Super Bowl weekend approaches, football fans in Columbus, Ohio, now have a definitive guide to the city's most-loved wings. From traditional barbeque to Korean-style fried chicken, these top-rated wing spots promise a Super Bowl celebration that's delicious, diverse, and unforgettable.

Super Bowl Wings: A Columbus Tradition

In Columbus, Ohio, Super Bowl weekend is more than just a football game. It's a time for friends, family, and the city's most beloved wings. This year, as fans gather to cheer on their favorite teams, they'll be doing so with the best wings Columbus has to offer, thanks to Yelp's top-rated wing spots. From Tino's Bar & Grille in Dublin to OX-B's in the Northern Woods neighborhood, these wing destinations are not just eateries - they're a cherished part of Columbus' Super Bowl tradition.