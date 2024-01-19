Columbus to Host SheBelieves Cup Championship Matches

In a major announcement for women's soccer, Columbus, Ohio, has been chosen as the host city for the championship and third-place matches of the ninth annual SheBelieves Cup. The event, a spotlight international women's soccer tournament, will see the U.S. Women's National Team (USWNT) competing. As the defending champions and currently ranked second globally, the USWNT's participation is keenly anticipated.

Advertisment

Competition Details

The tournament is scheduled to happen at Lower.com Field on Tuesday, April 9. This occasion will mark the second time that the USWNT will play at this venue and the second instance of the Cup being held in Columbus. In the lead-up to the final matches, the USWNT will face Japan, the previous year's runner-up and currently ranked eighth globally, in a semifinal match on April 6 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, with kickoff set for 12:30 p.m.

Ahead of the Final Matches

Advertisment

Following the USWNT-Japan clash, another semifinal match will take place between Canada, ranked 10th, and Brazil, ranked 11th, at 3:30 p.m. The outcome of these matches will determine the final face-offs on April 9. Japan will take on either Canada or Brazil at 4 p.m., and the USWNT will play at 7 p.m., irrespective of whether they are vying for the third-place or the championship.

Preparation for the Olympics and Ticket Sales

The SheBelieves Cup is a crucial part of the USWNT's preparation for the 2024 Olympics in France and follows the 2024 Concacaf W Gold Cup. Tickets for the Columbus matches will be available for presale on January 23 and will open to the general public on January 25. The tickets will grant access to both the semifinal and final matches. The last time Columbus hosted the SheBelieves Cup was in 2018, with participants including the USWNT, Brazil, England, and France.