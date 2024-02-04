Columbus Sports Roundup: Wrestling, Swimming, Basketball, and Baseball Highlights

Regional wrestling competitions saw all ten competitors from East advancing to the Semi-State, with four emerging as champions. Simultaneously, Columbus North's wrestling team wasn't far behind with three of its wrestlers claiming the Regional championship titles and a total of nine advancing to the Semi-State.

Ainsley Sherlock and Gabbie Meier Shine at East Central Girls Swim Sectional

In the aquatic arena, Columbus North's Ainsley Sherlock made waves in the 100 breaststroke event at the East Central Girls Swim Sectional. Her victory has secured her spot at the State meet, marking a significant step in her swimming career. Not to be outdone, diver Gabbie Meier from Columbus East triumphed in her event, earning her a place at the Jasper Diving Regional.

Columbus Christian School Crusaders Celebrate Victory

Meanwhile, on the basketball court, the Columbus Christian School Crusaders junior high boys team was in high spirits. They celebrated a tournament win at the Southern Roads Conference after an intense overtime victory against Bloomington Lighthouse Christian Academy and defeating Cannelton Junior High in the final. Patrick Glasser's team has an impressive record of 16-2, with an undefeated run in the conference.

IU Columbus Baseball Suffers Season-Opening Loss

In the college sports scene, IU Columbus Baseball faced a challenging start to their season. They squared off against Aquinas from Michigan in a doubleheader at Grand Park, Westfield, but unfortunately lost both games. However, they are scheduled for a rematch, providing them an opportunity to turn the tables. Despite the team's loss, former pitcher from Columbus East, Kaden Wise, now at Keiser University, put on a strong performance. He managed to strike out six and allowed only one earned run in a game that was ultimately lost by Grace College after a late rally.