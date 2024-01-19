Columbus Crew Trio Foregoes Off-Season for U.S. National Team Training

In an unwavering display of commitment, Columbus Crew soccer stars, Patrick Schulte, Aidan Morris, and Sean Zawadzki, traded family time and New Year's festivities for a rigorous training camp with the U.S. men's national team. Their decision to shorten their off-season, coming after their participation in the MLS Cup championship, is testament to the dedication demanded of professional athletes, especially in the wake of successful seasons.

The Call to National Duty

Reporting to the camp in Orlando, Florida, on January 8, the trio represents a significant portion of the Columbus Crew's presence on the national stage. Tied with FC Cincinnati, the Crew contributed most to the player pool, further strengthening its historical ties with U.S. team's head coach, Gregg Berhalter, a former Crew coach himself.

Adapting to a New Playing Field

For Schulte and Zawadzki, the camp marks their first senior roster experience. Under the watchful eye of Morris—a veteran of the January camp—they are adapting to new coaching styles and tactics, contrasting current Crew coach Wilfried Nancy's strategies with those of Berhalter. The shift in coaching dynamics offers a refreshing perspective and a unique learning opportunity for the players.

Eyeing the Future

While the camp is an immediate commitment, the players are also contemplating future prospects with the U.S. national team. Participation in prestigious tournaments like the Copa America, the World Cup, and for Schulte and Morris—who meet the age criteria—even the 2024 Olympics, are all potential milestones. Moreover, Schulte and Zawadzki eagerly anticipate their potential first senior team caps in an upcoming friendly match against Slovenia in San Antonio, Texas.

After the friendly, the players will return to Columbus, resuming their preseason training with the Crew. Their national team stint, far from being a mere detour, will undoubtedly enrich their soccer careers, offering invaluable experiences and a broader perspective of the sport.