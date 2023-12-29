Columbus Blue Jackets’ Zach Werenski Sidelined Due to Injury

The Columbus Blue Jackets face a significant setback, with their key defenseman Zach Werenski expected to be sidelined on a week-to-week basis due to a lower-body injury. This development stems from an unfortunate event during a game against the New Jersey Devils, where Werenski got entangled with Devils’ forward Ondrej Palat. The incident left him crawling towards the bench, and he was subsequently helped off the ice, unable to put weight on his left leg.

Werenski’s Injury: Not a Day-to-Day Matter

Addressing the media, Coach Pascal Vincent confirmed that Werenski’s condition is not a day-to-day issue. However, he refrained from specifying the exact duration of the recovery process. This suggests that Werenski’s injury could potentially keep him off the ice for a significant period, affecting the team’s performance.

Werenski’s Impact on the Blue Jackets

Werenski has been a pivotal figure for the Blue Jackets this season, leading the team in points and average ice time over 34 games. His absence is likely to be felt on the ice, as the team navigates the loss of one of their top performers. This injury follows previous setbacks that Werenski has faced, including a quad contusion earlier in the season and a shoulder injury that caused him to miss 69 games last season.

Team’s Response and Upcoming Challenges

Despite the loss of Werenski, defenseman Jake Bean expressed confidence in the team’s ability to compensate for his absence. The Blue Jackets, currently languishing at the bottom of the Metropolitan Division, are preparing to host the Toronto Maple Leafs in their upcoming game. With their key player sidelined, the team and its players recognize the steep challenges ahead but remain hopeful for Werenski’s speedy recovery.