Columbus Blue Jackets' Patrik Laine Steps Back from NHL Due to Health Setback

Patrik Laine, a forward for the Columbus Blue Jackets and a celebrated figure in the National Hockey League (NHL), faces an unforeseen hiatus from the game due to a health concern requiring immediate attention. In an unprecedented move, the NHL, the NHL Players' Association (NHLPA), and the Blue Jackets organization jointly announced the development, indicating that Laine will return to Columbus for treatment and will resume his role with the team only upon receiving clearance from the program's administrators.

Blue Jackets' Support for Laine

Jarmo Kekalainen, the Blue Jackets General Manager, extended the organization's full support to Laine. He underscored that the well-being of the player trumps all other considerations. While stating this, Kekalainen also asked for respect for Laine's privacy during this challenging time, making it clear that the organization will not be offering additional comments on the matter.

Setbacks in Laine's Career

Laine was already on the path to recovery from a fractured clavicle injury that occurred on December 14 during a game against the Toronto Maple Leafs. He was part of the team's road trip in Western Canada, potentially set to return to the game, but his recovery faced an unexpected setback, prompting him to return to Columbus. This injury has restricted Laine to only 18 games this season, during which he has notched up six goals and earned nine points.

Since his trade to the Blue Jackets from the Winnipeg Jets in January 2021, Laine has experienced multiple health challenges, including a previous concussion and an illness. These setbacks have led to him missing several games, impacting his contribution to the team and his personal career trajectory.