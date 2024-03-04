Columbia's Elite: Seven Teams Clinch Titles in South Carolina Winter Sports Championships 2023

As winter sports seasons draw to a close, South Carolina's high school sports landscape has been illuminated by the dazzling performances of seven teams from the Columbia area, each clinching state championships in a display of skill, teamwork, and determination. This remarkable achievement has set the stage for an engaging community event, inviting sports enthusiasts to cast their votes for The State's Winter Sports Team of the Year for 2023-24.

Champions on the Court and Mat

The Camden girls' basketball team continued their dominance in Class 3A, securing their second consecutive championship with a formidable 44-22 victory over Wren, extending their winning streak to 49 games against South Carolina high schools. Meanwhile, Cardinal Newman boys' basketball and wrestling teams each marked their 10th state title, with the basketball squad achieving their first since ascending to SCISA Class 4A and the wrestling team overpowering John Paul II for the SCISA 4A crown. Gray Collegiate boys' basketball solidified their legacy by winning their fifth state championship in six years, a testament to their unwavering prowess on the basketball court.

Rising Stars and Historic Victories

Heathwood Hall girls' basketball and Lexington boys' basketball teams both concluded their seasons on high notes, with Heathwood Hall capturing their second consecutive SCISA Class 4A championship and Lexington securing their third state title, their first since 2000. Ridge View boys' basketball team also made headlines, winning their fifth state championship and earning a national ranking at various points throughout the season. These victories not only highlight the athletes' hard work and dedication but also bring pride to their schools and the Columbia area at large.

A Community Engaged

The culmination of these winter sports championships has sparked a vibrant community engagement, with fans and supporters invited to participate in a vote to crown The State's Winter Sports Team of the Year for 2023-24. This initiative, spearheaded by The State sports writer Lou Bezjak, not only celebrates the teams' achievements but also fosters a sense of unity and pride among the local sports community. With the voting deadline set for noon on March 11, anticipation is building for the announcement of the winner, which will be shared on Bezjak's Twitter page and TheState.com.

This season's achievements by the seven Columbia area teams have not only etched their names in the annals of South Carolina high school sports history but have also ignited the spirit of competition and camaraderie among athletes and fans alike. As the community eagerly awaits the result of the vote, one thing is clear: regardless of who is named The State's Winter Sports Team of the Year, each team's triumph is a testament to their hard work, dedication, and the unwavering support of their coaches, families, and fans.