Columbiana Clippers Score Big Win Over Mineral Ridge Rams

In a high-octane basketball showdown that took place in Columbiana, Ohio, the Columbiana Clippers dominated the hardwood, seizing a resounding victory over the Mineral Ridge Rams. The final score read an emphatic 61-15, the Clippers’ prowess making a statement on the court.

Clippers’ Commanding Triumph

Four players from the Clippers’ squad notched up scores in double figures, underlining the team’s collective strength. The spotlight shone on Devin Daughtry, who netted 16 points, leading the scoreboard. Maddox Brown, with his double-double, marked a significant dent in the Rams’ defense. His tally stood at 12 points, complemented by a notable 10 rebounds. Seth Struharik and Ian Less, each scoring 11 and 10 points respectively, also made their impacts felt, contributing significantly to the Clippers’ victory.

Season Record and Upcoming Challenges

This victory saw the Clippers improve their season record to 6-3, a positive trend as they prepare for their next game against Leetonia in an Eastern Ohio Athletic Conference matchup.

Rams’ Performance and Outlook

On the opposing end, the Mineral Ridge Rams, who had enjoyed two consecutive wins before this match, found the Clippers a challenging adversary. Sophomore Blake Basista emerged as the leading scorer for the Rams, netting 6 points through two impressive three-pointers. With a current record of 3-5, the Rams are resolved to bounce back in their next home game against Lowellville.

Stow-Munroe Falls Varsity Boys Basketball

On a separate note, the Stow-Munroe Falls Varsity Boys Basketball team had a mixed bag of results in their December 2023 series. They captured victories against Lower Merion, Olympia, Cuyahoga Falls, Twinsburg, and Wadsworth but fell short against Cleveland Heights, Nordonia, North Royalton, and Walsh Jesuit. Their game on December 1, 2023, against Jackson High School, resulted in a win. In the OHSAA state tournament, they experienced a loss to Walsh Jesuit on March 8, 2023, but bounced back with a win against Jackson High School on March 4, 2023. They also registered victories against Riverside, Aurora, and Lakeside in February 2023.