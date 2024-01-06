Columbia Lions vs Pennsylvania Quakers: A Crucial NCAA Women’s Basketball Showdown

On Saturday, January 6, 2024, the Francis S. Levien Gymnasium will become a battleground as the Columbia Lions take on the Pennsylvania Quakers in an exhilarating NCAA Women’s Basketball game. The game, scheduled for 2:00 PM ET, is eagerly awaited by fans and pundits alike and will be aired live on ESPN+, with streaming available on Fubo.

A Tale of Two Teams

The Columbia Lions, riding high on a 9-4 record, are entering this game with their spirits soaring after a decisive victory over Pacific. The dynamic duo of Cecelia Collins and Kitty Henderson were instrumental in this triumph, their performances a testament to the team’s overall prowess. On the other side of the court, the Pennsylvania Quakers, boasting an 8-5 record, will be looking to carry forward the momentum from their dominant win against Gwynedd Mercy. The Quakers’ victory was largely due to the outstanding contributions from Mataya Gayle and Jordan Obi.

Betting Trends and Stats

As the anticipation builds, betting trends indicate that Columbia has been successful against the spread this season with a 6-3-0 record. Meanwhile, Pennsylvania stands at a 4-5-0 record against the spread. Columbia, with an impressive average of 75.9 points per game, surpasses Pennsylvania’s defensive allowance which measures at 65.2 points per game. On the flip side, Pennsylvania’s average of 69.0 points per game marginally exceeds the 65.8 points that Columbia concedes to its opponents.

Key Players to Watch

The outcome of this game could hinge on the performances of key players. For Columbia, the trio of Abbey Hsu, Cecelia Collins, and Kitty Henderson will be the ones to watch, while Pennsylvania’s hopes rest on the shoulders of Jordan Obi, Stina Almqvist, and Mataya Gayle. As the countdown to the game begins, betting platforms like FanDuel and BetMGM are offering odds, providing an opportunity for fans to wager on this gripping match-up.