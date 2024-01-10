en English
Columbia College Defeats Intracity Rival Stephens in AMC Showdown

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:59 pm EST
Columbia College Defeats Intracity Rival Stephens in AMC Showdown

In a riveting display of basketball prowess, Columbia College’s women’s team triumphed over their intracity rival, Stephens College, with a decisive 71-60 victory. The match marked Stephens’ first defeat in the American Midwest Conference (AMC) for the season, a testament to Columbia’s robust performance and strategic gameplay. Though the Cougars were trailing at halftime, they turned the tables in the third quarter, outscoring Stephens by a remarkable 29-14.

Unyielding Spirit on Display

The game was a classic display of the enduring spirit of sportsmanship, with Columbia College battling an early deficit to emerge victorious. The turning point came in the third quarter when Columbia mounted a robust comeback. Their offensive surge was marked by an impressive tally of 29 points, dwarfing Stephens’ 14 and effectively shifting the momentum in their favor.

Free-throw Line Efficiency

A crucial contributing factor to Columbia’s win was their impeccable efficiency at the free-throw line. The team converted 21 shots out of 24 attempts, a significant contrast to Stephens’ 9 out of 22. This notable difference underscores the importance of precision and consistency in such high-stake games.

Players Making Their Mark

Four Columbia players made notable contributions to the scoreboard, each scoring in double figures. Leading the pack was Mallory Shetley with an impressive 20 points. Her performance underlines the depth in Columbia’s squad, which proved instrumental in overcoming their formidable rival.

With their morale high after this victory, Columbia College is now gearing up for their next game against Missouri Baptist. Meanwhile, Stephens College, nursing their first AMC loss, will face Williams Baptist, no doubt with a determination to bounce back.

In other sports news, the University of Missouri’s tennis team, Mizzou, had a less than ideal start to their season, succumbing to Grand Canyon. Despite the overall loss, Andrea Artimedi stood tall, securing a win in her singles match and the No. 3 doubles match along with partner Emelie Schwarte. Despite their victories in several doubles matches, Mizzou ultimately fell 6-3 to Grand Canyon. This marked the latter’s first dual win over a Power Five opponent since 1990 and a first-ever win against a Southeastern Conference team.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

