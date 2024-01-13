en English
Sports

Colorado University’s Basketball Team Aims to Break Defensive Pattern and Losing Streak

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:11 pm EST
The Colorado University (CU) men’s basketball team is currently grappling with a consistency issue in their defensive game. This was evident during their recent 0-3 road trip, which ended with a disappointing loss to California. Despite a strong start, leading by 20 points in the first half, CU’s defense faltered dramatically, enabling Cal to shoot at 58.1% and make nine 3-pointers in the second half. The final score stood at 82-78, in favor of Cal.

Recurring Defensive Pattern

This pattern of CU’s strong defensive play in the first half, followed by a decline in the second half, has been a common theme in nine out of their 16 games this season. According to the team’s head coach, Tad Boyle, and guard KJ Simpson, the mental aspect of the game is playing a significant role in these outcomes. They stress the need for increased focus and attention to detail to maintain performance throughout the game.

Breaking the Pattern

CU aims to break this pattern and their three-game losing streak in their next face-off against a shorthanded USC team. While USC’s freshman guard, Isaiah Collier, is out due to a hand injury, the team still poses a significant threat, particularly with players like Boogie Ellis, who ranks third in the Pac-12 in scoring.

Leveraging Strengths

CU hopes to leverage their home-court advantage and their lead in 3-point and free throw percentages in the Pac-12. This strategy could help them overcome their eighth and tenth place rankings in overall defensive field goal and defensive 3-point percentages, respectively. With their sights set on breaking the losing streak, CU is determined to bring their A-game against USC.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

