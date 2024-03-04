Colorado Triathlete Overcomes Stroke and Surgery to Compete in World Championships

From a cozy home in Centennial, Colorado, where family photos and children's paintings adorn the walls, to the challenging world of triathlon, Ben Bernier's journey is nothing short of remarkable. Diagnosed with Ulcerative Colitis and having his large intestine removed did not stop him; now, after overcoming a stroke, Bernier is set to represent Team USA at the Long Course Triathlon World Championships in Townsville, Australia. His story is a testament to resilience, with his past hurdles including a career shift from marketing to nursing and a move back to Colorado to be closer to his children and work at Children's Hospital.

Path to Triumph

Bernier's journey into the world of triathlons began with a passion for running, which was reignited during his recovery from surgery to remove his large intestine due to Ulcerative Colitis. This passion led him to discover cycling and eventually swimming, completing his transition into a triathlete. His commitment is evident in his basement, transformed into a training haven, and his life mantra, "Do 1 more. Do 1% more," which has propelled him to compete at the highest levels. Despite a stroke in February 2023, Bernier's unyielding spirit saw him qualify for the world championships, making a full recovery to continue training and competing.

A Community Inspired

Bernier's influence extends beyond his personal achievements, touching the lives of many around him, including his girlfriend, Maureen Elliott, who credits him with helping her qualify for the Boston Marathon. His generosity is also evident in his habit of giving away his race medals to children, many at the hospital, enriching their lives through his accomplishments. Bernier’s dedication to his community is further demonstrated by his commitment to raising funds not only to cover his expenses for the Australia trip but also to support organizations like the Chron's and Colitis Foundation and the American Stroke Association.

Challenges Ahead

As Bernier prepares for the Long Course Triathlon World Championships, he faces the financial hurdle of raising approximately $10,000 to cover the expenses of his participation. The community has rallied around him through a campaign started by Denver7 Gives, aiming to support his journey to Australia and beyond. Bernier’s story is a powerful reminder of the impact of determination, community support, and the spirit of giving back, as he looks forward to representing Team USA and inspiring others with his remarkable comeback.

As Ben Bernier gears up for the world stage, his story resonates far beyond the triathlon community, embodying the essence of perseverance, community support, and the relentless pursuit of personal goals. His journey from overcoming significant health challenges to standing on the precipice of global competition serves as an inspiration, offering a compelling narrative of what it means to pursue one's dreams against all odds. Bernier's story is not just about sports; it's about the human spirit's capacity to triumph, inspire, and make a meaningful impact.