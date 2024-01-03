Colorado State Triumphs Over New Mexico in Tightly Contested Basketball Game

The riveting college basketball game between New Mexico and Colorado State saw both teams pulling out all the stops, with Colorado State emerging victorious with a final score of 76 to New Mexico’s 68. The game, played at Moby Arena, saw a crowd of 5,165 spectators, who were treated to a display of skill, strategy, and sheer determination from both sides.

A Battle of Titans

New Mexico was led by JT Toppin, who put up 17 points and 11 rebounds, becoming the first UNM freshman to have a double-double in his Mountain West debut. Following him were Jaelen House with 14 points and Jamal Mashburn, Jr. with 13. Despite the strong offensive efforts, New Mexico’s overall shooting accuracy was lacking, with only 4 out of 11 successful free-throws. This, coupled with being out-rebounded by Colorado State 36 to 26, contributed to their defeat.

Colorado State’s Winning Performance

Colorado State, on the other hand, demonstrated superiority at the free-throw line, with an impressive 18-21 shooting record. This, combined with a solid defense that kept New Mexico’s scoring in check, led to their victory. The Rams were led by Cartier who scored 21 points, followed by Stevens with 18 and Clifford with 12 points and 10 rebounds, achieving a double-double. Their performance ensured that they maintained the lead acquired at halftime (33-30), and eventually sealed the win.

Implications for the Season

This game marked the first conference game of the season for both teams, and its outcome sets the tone for their respective campaigns. Colorado State’s win continues their three-game win streak, while for New Mexico, it ends their 11-game winning run. As the season progresses, these teams will continue to build on their performances, learning from their successes and shortcomings. The final score: Colorado State 76, New Mexico 68.