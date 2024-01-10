Colorado Rapids Sign Teenage Goalkeeper Adam Beaudry to Homegrown Player Contract

The Colorado Rapids have inked a four-year contract with 17-year-old goalkeeper, Adam Beaudry, making him a homegrown player of the team with options for the 2028 and 2029 seasons. The promising young talent from Castle Pines, Colorado, has already started carving out a name for himself in the soccer world.

Beaudry's Journey to Professional Soccer

Beaudry's journey to professional soccer began with his debut for Rapids 2 on April 30, 2023. Since then, he has consistently proved his worth, playing 16 matches as a starter and securing three clean sheets. His impressive performance on the field has earned him a spot as a finalist for the prestigious 2023 MLS NEXT Pro goalkeeper of the year award.

Coach's Acclaim and International Experience

The head coach of the Colorado Rapids, Chris Armas, has expressed joy in retaining Beaudry in Colorado, recognising his skill, attitude, and potential. In addition to his club achievements, Beaudry has gained international exposure, representing the United States at the 2023 FIFA U-17 World Cup in Indonesia. It was a significant achievement for the young goalkeeper, as the U.S. team advanced to the knockout stages of the tournament.

Rapids' Commitment to Nurturing Homegrown Talent

The contract signed between Beaudry and the Colorado Rapids signifies more than just a player-team agreement. It stands as a testament to the Rapids' commitment to nurturing homegrown talent, and an affirmation of Beaudry's potential role in shaping the club's future.