Colorado Rapids Secure German Midfielder Jasper Loffelsend from Real Salt Lake

The Colorado Rapids have fortified their squad with the acquisition of German midfielder, Jasper Loffelsend, from Real Salt Lake. This transfer deal sees Real Salt Lake gaining a 2024 international roster slot, a 2025 second-round pick in the MLS SuperDraft, and potential additional general allocation money up to $100,000, tied to Loffelsend’s forthcoming performances.

An Ascending Star in Major League Soccer

At a prime age of 26, Loffelsend’s prowess on the soccer field has already given him a marked presence in Major League Soccer (MLS). His record boasts two goals and seven assists across 51 matches, including 34 starts, in the 2022-2023 seasons with Real Salt Lake. This performance has undoubtedly played a significant role in attracting the attention of the Colorado Rapids.

Excitement in the Rapids’ Camp

Welcoming the new member, the Rapids’ sporting director, Fran Taylor, expressed high hopes for the team’s future with Loffelsend’s inclusion. Taylor emphasized Loffelsend’s athleticism, ground coverage, and versatility as key attributes the midfielder brings to the Rapids. Loffelsend’s arrival not only boosts the team’s competitive edge but also significantly enriches its depth.

A Background of Diverse Experience

Before his impressive MLS journey, Loffelsend had a rich soccer career that spanned various stages and continents. His foundation was built at the University of Pittsburgh, where he played from 2020 to 2021. He then ventured into professional soccer in his home country, Germany, playing for multiple clubs from 2016 to 2020. This diverse experience is poised to add a unique dimension to the Rapids’ gameplay.