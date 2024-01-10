en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Colorado Rapids Secure German Midfielder Jasper Loffelsend from Real Salt Lake

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 10, 2024 at 3:58 pm EST
Colorado Rapids Secure German Midfielder Jasper Loffelsend from Real Salt Lake

The Colorado Rapids have fortified their squad with the acquisition of German midfielder, Jasper Loffelsend, from Real Salt Lake. This transfer deal sees Real Salt Lake gaining a 2024 international roster slot, a 2025 second-round pick in the MLS SuperDraft, and potential additional general allocation money up to $100,000, tied to Loffelsend’s forthcoming performances.

An Ascending Star in Major League Soccer

At a prime age of 26, Loffelsend’s prowess on the soccer field has already given him a marked presence in Major League Soccer (MLS). His record boasts two goals and seven assists across 51 matches, including 34 starts, in the 2022-2023 seasons with Real Salt Lake. This performance has undoubtedly played a significant role in attracting the attention of the Colorado Rapids.

Excitement in the Rapids’ Camp

Welcoming the new member, the Rapids’ sporting director, Fran Taylor, expressed high hopes for the team’s future with Loffelsend’s inclusion. Taylor emphasized Loffelsend’s athleticism, ground coverage, and versatility as key attributes the midfielder brings to the Rapids. Loffelsend’s arrival not only boosts the team’s competitive edge but also significantly enriches its depth.

A Background of Diverse Experience

Before his impressive MLS journey, Loffelsend had a rich soccer career that spanned various stages and continents. His foundation was built at the University of Pittsburgh, where he played from 2020 to 2021. He then ventured into professional soccer in his home country, Germany, playing for multiple clubs from 2016 to 2020. This diverse experience is poised to add a unique dimension to the Rapids’ gameplay.

0
Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sports

See more
28 seconds ago
NFL Coaching Carousel: Pete Carroll's Departure and the Future of the Seahawks
In a startling turn of events, Pete Carroll, the seasoned NFL coach, is stepping down from his head coaching responsibilities with the Seattle Seahawks, according to CBS Sports senior NFL insider Jonathan Jones. Carroll, who had the distinction of being the oldest coach in the NFL, had penned a five-year contract extension in 2020. His
NFL Coaching Carousel: Pete Carroll's Departure and the Future of the Seahawks
Los Angeles Dodgers Take Center Stage in MLB 2024 National Broadcast Schedule
3 mins ago
Los Angeles Dodgers Take Center Stage in MLB 2024 National Broadcast Schedule
Netflix Partners with NBA Stars for a New Sports Docuseries
4 mins ago
Netflix Partners with NBA Stars for a New Sports Docuseries
NFL Players Association Announces All-Pro Team: A Testament to Talent and Recognition
2 mins ago
NFL Players Association Announces All-Pro Team: A Testament to Talent and Recognition
Kentucky Derby to Feature Record $5 Million Purse in its 150th Edition
2 mins ago
Kentucky Derby to Feature Record $5 Million Purse in its 150th Edition
Toni Storm Joins AEW: Fight Forever in Season 2 DLC Pack
2 mins ago
Toni Storm Joins AEW: Fight Forever in Season 2 DLC Pack
Latest Headlines
World News
Pope Francis Warns Against Gluttony as a Threat to the Planet
23 seconds
Pope Francis Warns Against Gluttony as a Threat to the Planet
NFL Coaching Carousel: Pete Carroll's Departure and the Future of the Seahawks
28 seconds
NFL Coaching Carousel: Pete Carroll's Departure and the Future of the Seahawks
NFL Players Association Announces All-Pro Team: A Testament to Talent and Recognition
2 mins
NFL Players Association Announces All-Pro Team: A Testament to Talent and Recognition
Kentucky Derby to Feature Record $5 Million Purse in its 150th Edition
2 mins
Kentucky Derby to Feature Record $5 Million Purse in its 150th Edition
Trump's 'Ludacris' Gaffe Ignites Social Media Mockery
2 mins
Trump's 'Ludacris' Gaffe Ignites Social Media Mockery
Fatal Overlook: Inquest Reveals Hospital's Discrepancies in Care of Elderly Patient
2 mins
Fatal Overlook: Inquest Reveals Hospital's Discrepancies in Care of Elderly Patient
Toni Storm Joins AEW: Fight Forever in Season 2 DLC Pack
2 mins
Toni Storm Joins AEW: Fight Forever in Season 2 DLC Pack
Los Angeles Dodgers Take Center Stage in MLB 2024 National Broadcast Schedule
3 mins
Los Angeles Dodgers Take Center Stage in MLB 2024 National Broadcast Schedule
Netflix Partners with NBA Stars for a New Sports Docuseries
4 mins
Netflix Partners with NBA Stars for a New Sports Docuseries
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
18 mins
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
51 mins
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
1 hour
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
5 hours
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
6 hours
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
8 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
9 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
9 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
9 hours
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app