Colorado College Hockey Team Breaks into Top 20 Rankings; Goalie Kaidan Mbereko Shines

Colorado College’s hockey team made a significant leap in the national rankings by defeating the No. 1-ranked North Dakota team on December 8 and 9, thereby earning a place in the top 20 for the first time in over a decade. The Tigers’ outstanding performance not only marked a team victory but also led to the individual recognition of sophomore goalie Kaidan Mbereko, who was named the National Collegiate Hockey Conference Goaltender of the Month.

Stellar Performance by Kaidan Mbereko

Mbereko’s role was crucial in the Tigers’ recent triumphs, with him making 100 saves across four games, two against North Dakota and two against Arizona State. His stellar statistics boasted a .926 save percentage and a 1.95 goals-against average for the month.

His performance earned him high praise from Coach Kris Mayotte, who emphasized the importance of Mbereko’s role on the team. The coach especially pointed out his ability to keep his cool during intense moments and make critical saves, as clearly demonstrated in the games against North Dakota.

A Look at Colorado College’s Recent Games

The latest USCHO national hockey ratings reveal that Colorado College now sits at the No. 20 position. It’s notable that five out of the eight NCHC teams are also ranked. Last weekend, the Tigers, along with the fifth-ranked Denver, played exhibition games against Minot State, a team with three ACHA Division 1 national championships.

Colorado College’s Coach Mayotte complimented Minot State’s efforts and acknowledged the benefits of playing against a NCAA Division I team. These games sparked conversations regarding Minot State’s potential elevation to the NCAA level.