en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Colorado Buffaloes Triumph Over Stanford Cardinal, Spoil VanDerveer’s Record Bid

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 15, 2024 at 3:05 am EST
Colorado Buffaloes Triumph Over Stanford Cardinal, Spoil VanDerveer’s Record Bid

In an engrossing NCAA women’s college basketball game, the Colorado Buffaloes emerged victorious against the Stanford Cardinal with a remarkable 71-59 score. The game, unfolding on a Sunday, put a halt to Stanford’s head coach, Tara VanDerveer’s aspirations to tie the all-time college basketball win record, currently held by Mike Krzyzewski. VanDerveer’s record remains tantalizingly close, just one win short at 1,202.

Clashing Titans in Boulder, Colorado

The game that took center stage in Boulder, Colorado, witnessed five Buffaloes marking double figures in the scorecard. This splendid performance has cemented their ninth consecutive win, raising their overall record to an impressive 15-1 and maintaining an unbeaten streak in the conference play with 5-0. A vital cog in the Buffaloes’ triumphant machine was Quay Miller, who delivered a commendable double-double performance, netting 13 points and grabbing 10 rebounds.

Stanford’s Setback

Stanford, holding the 8th rank nationally, experienced a jolt in their winning momentum. Their record shifted to 15-2 overall and 4-1 in conference play. An unforgettable moment of the game was when Colorado guard Jaylyn Sherrod, who contributed 13 points to her team’s success, accidentally collided into the Stanford bench and Coach VanDerveer. In a show of true sportsmanship, Sherrod checked on the well-being of the Hall of Fame coach.

Other Noteworthy Encounters

While the Colorado-Stanford face-off grabbed headlines, several other games involving women’s Top 25 teams were equally enthralling. Auburn’s unexpected win over LSU, Florida State’s victory against Virginia Tech, Louisville’s defeat of Wake Forest, Ohio State’s nail-bitingly close game with Michigan State, Notre Dame’s win in spite of a shooting slump, Utah’s bounce-back against California, North Carolina’s struggle against Virginia, and Creighton’s masterstroke over Providence, all painted a dynamic canvas of women’s college basketball.

0
Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sports

See more
1 min ago
Iconic College Basketball Venues: More than Just Buildings
As the AP Top 25 marks its 75th anniversary, a nostalgic journey through the legendary venues of college basketball is undertaken. These iconic arenas, rich in history and brimming with emotional significance, have been the stages where countless tales of triumph, heartbreak, and sheer athletic prowess have unfolded. Awe-inspiring Arenas LeVelle Moton, the coach of
Iconic College Basketball Venues: More than Just Buildings
Highlanders Welcomes Marvin Sibanda for 2024 Season: A Step Toward a Stronger Squad
6 mins ago
Highlanders Welcomes Marvin Sibanda for 2024 Season: A Step Toward a Stronger Squad
Hrithik Roshan to Champion Prime Volleyball League as Brand Ambassador
7 mins ago
Hrithik Roshan to Champion Prime Volleyball League as Brand Ambassador
Former Rangers Defender Filip Helander Linked With Anderlecht Move
2 mins ago
Former Rangers Defender Filip Helander Linked With Anderlecht Move
Premier League CEO Testifies Before Commons Select Committee Amid Football Financial Controversy
2 mins ago
Premier League CEO Testifies Before Commons Select Committee Amid Football Financial Controversy
Rangers Eye Continental Competitions Following Convincing Victory
3 mins ago
Rangers Eye Continental Competitions Following Convincing Victory
Latest Headlines
World News
Manitoba Politics and Public Concerns: A Look at the Progressive Conservative Party, Education, and Health
21 seconds
Manitoba Politics and Public Concerns: A Look at the Progressive Conservative Party, Education, and Health
Northern Ireland's Health System Faces Crisis as Families Asked to Discharge Patients
58 seconds
Northern Ireland's Health System Faces Crisis as Families Asked to Discharge Patients
Iconic College Basketball Venues: More than Just Buildings
1 min
Iconic College Basketball Venues: More than Just Buildings
Former Rangers Defender Filip Helander Linked With Anderlecht Move
2 mins
Former Rangers Defender Filip Helander Linked With Anderlecht Move
Relocation Rattles Nursing Home Residents: A Tale of Two Cities
2 mins
Relocation Rattles Nursing Home Residents: A Tale of Two Cities
Aoife Cullinane: A Journey from Despair to Hope
2 mins
Aoife Cullinane: A Journey from Despair to Hope
Premier League CEO Testifies Before Commons Select Committee Amid Football Financial Controversy
2 mins
Premier League CEO Testifies Before Commons Select Committee Amid Football Financial Controversy
South Korea's Pruritus Therapeutics Market Experiences Significant Growth Amid Aging Population and Technological Advancements
2 mins
South Korea's Pruritus Therapeutics Market Experiences Significant Growth Amid Aging Population and Technological Advancements
Danone India Launches AptaGrow: A Nutritional Leap for Toddler's Growth and Development
3 mins
Danone India Launches AptaGrow: A Nutritional Leap for Toddler's Growth and Development
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
21 mins
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
2 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
4 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
5 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
5 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
5 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
6 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
7 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
7 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app