Colorado Buffaloes' Road Woes and Injury Concerns Pose Challenge for NCAA Tournament Prospects

The Colorado Buffaloes' men's basketball team, despite their strong season at home, has hit a roadblock when it comes to away games. Their recent game against Utah culminated in a 73-68 defeat, adding to their string of losses on the road, currently standing at a 1-6 record. The team's previous injury concerns have once again surfaced, posing as a significant hurdle in their path to success.

Home and Away: A Tale of Two Performances

The Buffaloes have been invincible at the CU Events Center with a perfect 12-0 record. However, their performance takes a dip when they step out of their home turf. The struggles on the road have been a bane, with a stark contrast in their home and away records. This disparity has been a major roadblock in their journey and is something the team needs to address urgently.

Returning Injury Concerns

The team's injury problems, which had seemed to be under control, have returned, causing a significant impact on their game. The players' physical health has been a critical factor in their performance, directly affecting the team's overall standing. As they gear up for the forthcoming games, the resolution of these injury issues becomes crucial.

Looking Ahead: The Road to the NCAA Tournament

Despite the road woes and injury concerns, the Buffaloes remain in the hunt for a spot in the NCAA tournament. Their upcoming games, especially against Arizona, could be decisive in determining their tournament prospects. As the team enters this critical phase, their resilience and ability to overcome adversity will be tested.