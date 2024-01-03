en English
Sports

Colorado Buffaloes’ Lampkin Eager for Wildcats Rematch Amidst Impressive Season Start

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:11 pm EST
Colorado Buffaloes’ Lampkin Eager for Wildcats Rematch Amidst Impressive Season Start

The heart of the Pac-12 basketball season is pulsating with anticipation as Eddie Lampkin Jr., the dynamic center for the Colorado Buffaloes, eagerly awaits a rematch against the formidable Arizona Wildcats. The Wildcats, a team that left an indelible mark on Lampkin’s career, defeating his former team TCU during the NCAA Tournament two years ago. Despite the defeat, Lampkin shone on the court, managing to score a career-high of 20 points.

Buffaloes’ Impressive Early Season Run

With the season in its infancy, the Buffaloes are already off to a flying start, boasting a 2-0 record in Pac-12 play. This is an impressive feat considering the team’s resilience in the face of adversity – managing to maintain their winning streak even without starters Cody Williams and Tristan da Silva, both sidelined due to injuries. The team’s strong performance is largely attributed to Lampkin, who has stepped into the void left by the injured starters, leading the team with an average of 7.7 rebounds per game. His free throw percentage has also seen a significant improvement since his days at TCU.

Upcoming Showdown with the Wildcats

The Buffaloes are preparing for their next challenge, a face-off against the 10th-ranked Wildcats. The Wildcats have recently stumbled, falling six spots in the AP Top 25 after a shocking loss to Stanford. Colorado’s head coach, Tad Boyle, is facing a dilemma with the potential absence of Williams and da Silva. Williams, who is recovering from a wrist injury, and da Silva, nursing an ankle injury, may not be fit in time for the game.

The Rise of Jaylyn Sherrod and KJ Simpson

While Lampkin is grabbing the headlines, other members of the team are also making their mark. Jaylyn Sherrod, for instance, has been named ESPN’s Player of the Week and Pac 12 Player of the Week. Her performance, including a 34-point game, has been a pivotal element in the team’s success. The Buffaloes’ performance has propelled them to No. 4 in ESPN Power Rankings, positioning them well in the Pac 12 title race. The team’s resurgence has also boosted attendance, recording the highest numbers since 2002. KJ Simpson’s standout performance, particularly in the absence of injured players, has played a critical role in leading the team to victory.

Sports
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

