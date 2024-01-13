en English
Jamaica

Colorado Buffaloes Fortify Defense with Walker & Rispress

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:07 pm EST
Colorado Buffaloes Fortify Defense with Walker & Rispress

The Colorado Buffaloes have shored up their defensive lineup with the inclusion of former New Mexico State linebacker Nikhil Webb Walker. Walker, a 6-foot-6, 275-pound powerhouse, was a formidable presence in his previous team, where he played 12 games in the past season, starting in four. Over the course of his career at New Mexico State, Walker showed commendable skill on the field, amassing 23 tackles, five tackles for loss, and 2.5 sacks.

Walker: A Towering Addition to the Buffaloes

A native of Trelawny, Jamaica, Walker comes with the added advantage of three seasons of eligibility remaining. Impressive statistics from his time at New Mexico State, including 24 tackles, three sacks, and a forced fumble, make him a promising addition to the Buffaloes’ defensive front. With his commitment, the Buffaloes’ 2024 class now boasts the top rank among future Big 12 programs.

Buffaloes’ Defensive Depth Bolstered

Walker’s addition to the Buffaloes is a significant boost to their defense, which has been strategically fortified, making it a noteworthy group heading to Boulder. His commitment has catapulted the Buffaloes’ transfer class to the No. 3 spot nationally on 2487Sports. With 22 portal additions to the team, the Buffaloes have a formidable roster that promises a strong defense in the upcoming season.

Rispress Joins Buffaloes’ Staff

In another significant move, Devin Rispress, the former Florida A&M recruiting coordinator, has joined the Buffaloes’ staff. Rispress, who played a key role in leading FAMU to a 12-1 season and a SWAC title, will now serve as an assistant in the player personnel department at Colorado under head coach Deion Sanders. His inclusion is expected to contribute substantially to the Buffaloes’ overall team development.

With these strategic additions, the Colorado Buffaloes are set on a path of strengthening their defense and overall team structure, setting the stage for a promising season.

author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

