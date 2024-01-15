Colorado Avalanche's Valeri Nichushkin Steps Away, Enters NHL Player Assistance Program

Colorado Avalanche forward, Valeri Nichushkin, has entered the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program, thereby making him unavailable for an indefinite period. Nichushkin's participation in this scheme, a joint initiative by the National Hockey League (NHL) and the National Hockey League Players' Association (NHLPA), was announced following his absence from a recent game, attributing it to being 'under the weather.'

Valeri Nichushkin's Stellar Season on Hold

Before this hiatus, Nichushkin was having an exceptional season, with 22 goals and 20 assists in 40 games, placing him second on the team. He is also currently ranked second in the NHL for powerplay goals, with 13 to his name. His entry into the program comes when he is just two games shy of reaching 500 regular-season contests in his career.

A Second Avalanche Player Enters the Program

This marks the second time this season that an Avalanche player has entered the program. Earlier, defenseman Samuel Girard had taken a six-week break to seek treatment for anxiety and depression leading to alcohol abuse. The specific reason for Nichushkin's entry into the program has been kept confidential, in line with the program's policy of prioritizing player privacy and well-being.

The NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program: A Safety Net for Players

The NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program is designed to assist players with a variety of personal issues, including but not limited to substance abuse, mental health, and family matters. The program's administrators will clear Nichushkin for on-ice competition when they deem him ready, and until then, his return remains uncertain. The Colorado Avalanche and the wider hockey community have expressed their well-wishes for Nichushkin as he navigates through this challenging phase.