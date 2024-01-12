Colorado Avalanche’s Gabriel Landeskog Returns to Ice in Major Recovery Milestone

After a prolonged recovery from a knee cartilage transplant, Colorado Avalanche captain, Gabriel Landeskog, has returned to the ice. This marks his first reappearance since the surgery in May 2023, following an entire NHL season spent on the sidelines.

A Long-Awaited Return

Joining his teammates for an optional morning skate, Landeskog’s recent participation indicates a significant milestone in his demanding recovery journey. Landeskog last played in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final on June 26, 2022, making his return highly anticipated by both his team and fans alike.

Uncertainty Amidst Progress

Despite the evident progress, the timeline for Landeskog’s full return to play remains uncertain. Colorado Avalanche’s head coach, Jared Bednar, maintains that there has never been a clear timeline for Landeskog’s recovery, recognizing the arduous journey ahead for the team’s skipper.

Previous Attempt and Current Optimism

Landeskog had previously attempted a comeback late in the 2022-23 NHL season before deciding to undergo the cartilage transplant surgery. The lack of a definitive return date notwithstanding, there is a renewed sense of optimism this time around. Bednar believes the surgery has addressed Landeskog’s issue more conclusively compared to last year’s efforts to prevent a major surgical procedure. The team is keeping a close eye on Landeskog’s progress, fostering hope for his potential return in the postseason or early next season.

Despite the challenges, Landeskog’s return to the ice symbolizes more than just a personal victory. It’s a beacon of hope for the team, the fans, and the NHL, signaling the relentless human spirit in the face of adversity.