en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Colorado Avalanche’s Gabriel Landeskog Returns to Ice in Major Recovery Milestone

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 3:47 am EST
Colorado Avalanche’s Gabriel Landeskog Returns to Ice in Major Recovery Milestone

After a prolonged recovery from a knee cartilage transplant, Colorado Avalanche captain, Gabriel Landeskog, has returned to the ice. This marks his first reappearance since the surgery in May 2023, following an entire NHL season spent on the sidelines.

A Long-Awaited Return

Joining his teammates for an optional morning skate, Landeskog’s recent participation indicates a significant milestone in his demanding recovery journey. Landeskog last played in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final on June 26, 2022, making his return highly anticipated by both his team and fans alike.

Uncertainty Amidst Progress

Despite the evident progress, the timeline for Landeskog’s full return to play remains uncertain. Colorado Avalanche’s head coach, Jared Bednar, maintains that there has never been a clear timeline for Landeskog’s recovery, recognizing the arduous journey ahead for the team’s skipper.

Previous Attempt and Current Optimism

Landeskog had previously attempted a comeback late in the 2022-23 NHL season before deciding to undergo the cartilage transplant surgery. The lack of a definitive return date notwithstanding, there is a renewed sense of optimism this time around. Bednar believes the surgery has addressed Landeskog’s issue more conclusively compared to last year’s efforts to prevent a major surgical procedure. The team is keeping a close eye on Landeskog’s progress, fostering hope for his potential return in the postseason or early next season.

Despite the challenges, Landeskog’s return to the ice symbolizes more than just a personal victory. It’s a beacon of hope for the team, the fans, and the NHL, signaling the relentless human spirit in the face of adversity.

0
Health Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
1 min ago
NHS England: Waiting List for Routine Treatments Declines, But Still Higher Than Last Year
Recent data from NHS England reveals a slight dip in the waiting list for routine hospital treatments—marking a reduction for a second consecutive month. The waiting list decreased from 7.71 million in October to 7.61 million by the end of November. However, the current figure still overshadows the 7.21 million in waiting when Prime Minister
NHS England: Waiting List for Routine Treatments Declines, But Still Higher Than Last Year
Study Reveals Disparities in COVID-19 Data Exchange and Reporting
3 mins ago
Study Reveals Disparities in COVID-19 Data Exchange and Reporting
Unfolding the Mystery of Proteins: The Therapeutic Potential of HAMLET
4 mins ago
Unfolding the Mystery of Proteins: The Therapeutic Potential of HAMLET
First Lady Jill Biden Advocates for Advancement in Women's Health Care
1 min ago
First Lady Jill Biden Advocates for Advancement in Women's Health Care
Study Reveals Decline in Adolescent Cigarette Smoking, Rise in E-cigarette Use
3 mins ago
Study Reveals Decline in Adolescent Cigarette Smoking, Rise in E-cigarette Use
Penn Medicine to Acquire Doylestown Health: Growth Amid Challenges
3 mins ago
Penn Medicine to Acquire Doylestown Health: Growth Amid Challenges
Latest Headlines
World News
St. Louis Mayor Seeks to Overhaul City's Hiring Procedures
6 seconds
St. Louis Mayor Seeks to Overhaul City's Hiring Procedures
Kansas City Current Trades Gautrat to Orlando Pride: What's Next for the Team
13 seconds
Kansas City Current Trades Gautrat to Orlando Pride: What's Next for the Team
American Family Field Renovations Get Financial Boost; Brewers' Players Avoid Arbitration
32 seconds
American Family Field Renovations Get Financial Boost; Brewers' Players Avoid Arbitration
OU Tops Softball America's 2024 Preseason Rankings; OSU Secures 14th Place
48 seconds
OU Tops Softball America's 2024 Preseason Rankings; OSU Secures 14th Place
Brent Bozell Criticizes Alleged Indoctrination in US Schools
56 seconds
Brent Bozell Criticizes Alleged Indoctrination in US Schools
NHS England: Waiting List for Routine Treatments Declines, But Still Higher Than Last Year
1 min
NHS England: Waiting List for Routine Treatments Declines, But Still Higher Than Last Year
First Lady Jill Biden Advocates for Advancement in Women's Health Care
1 min
First Lady Jill Biden Advocates for Advancement in Women's Health Care
Jim Ross on Sting's Last Match and AEW Revolution Tag Team Bout
3 mins
Jim Ross on Sting's Last Match and AEW Revolution Tag Team Bout
Study Reveals Decline in Adolescent Cigarette Smoking, Rise in E-cigarette Use
3 mins
Study Reveals Decline in Adolescent Cigarette Smoking, Rise in E-cigarette Use
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
49 mins
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
14 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
15 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
15 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
17 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
18 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
18 hours
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
18 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
20 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app