Colonia High School Girls Basketball Team Overcomes 16-Point Deficit to Clinch Victory Over South Brunswick

In a thrilling display of resilience and sportsmanship, the Colonia High School girls basketball team, spearheaded by Taylor Derkack, pulled off a stunning 60-57 victory over South Brunswick, overcoming a 16-point deficit in the fourth quarter. The game, which saw Colonia trailing for the most part, took a dramatic turn when the team launched an impressive 24-5 run, marking their 11th win of the season and elevating their record in the GMC Red Division to 5-2.

Derkack's Game-Changing Performance

Key to this dramatic turnaround was Taylor Derkack, who put up a game-high 30 points, with a decisive 19 points in the final 10 minutes of the game. Her performance included a crucial steal and layup followed by a free throw that played an instrumental role in the comeback.

Reversal of Fortune

This victory was a significant reversal of fortune for Colonia, who had previously suffered an 18-point defeat at the hands of South Brunswick and entered the game on the back of a three-game losing streak. Derkack acknowledged the victory as a 'great team win,' highlighting the contributions from the entire team, including bench players Leyla Stanford and Shea Hooker from the junior varsity team.

Key Contributions

Mya Patino and Hailey Conklin also played pivotal roles in the victory, contributing crucial points in the high-pressure fourth quarter. South Brunswick, now with a 6-7 record, had four players with double-digit scores but ultimately lost their composure in the final period according to their coach, Ryan Murphy.