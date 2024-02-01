Colombian Talent Oscar Cortes Joins Rangers on Loan from RC Lens

In an exciting turn of events, Rangers have announced the acquisition of Colombian footballer, Oscar Cortes, on loan from RC Lens. The 20-year-old talent, whose £4 million move to Lens did not materialize as expected, has held onto his vision of playing alongside Europe's elite, with hopes of one day gracing the fields of Madrid.

A Journey from Midfield to Attack

As a young prodigy, Cortes was discovered in an under-14 tournament, where his skills caught the eyes of scouts and led to his early career with Millonarios in his native Colombia. Initially starting as a midfielder, Cortes' knack for scoring goals saw him transition to a more attacking role, a shift that has defined his career to date.

Voices of Experience and Support

His talent has earned him the respect of Colombian football legend, who has lauded Cortes' attacking prowess as unforgettable. Cortes' recent call-up to the Colombian senior national team has offered him the opportunity to learn from seasoned players like Juan Cuadrado and Luis Díaz. This mentorship has been invaluable in developing his skills and shaping his career trajectory.

Challenging Times and a Fresh Start

Despite facing challenges at Lens, including limited playtime, Cortes remains undeterred. Lens' boss, Franck Haise, sees a promising future for the young player, advising him to exercise patience, work hard, and avoid succumbing to pressure. Now, as Cortes embarks on his tenure at Rangers under the guidance of Ibrox boss Philippe Clement, he carries with him the lessons from his past experiences and the wisdom of his mentors.

With a potential permanent deal on the table, contingent on his performance during the loan period, both Cortes and Rangers stand at the precipice of a mutually beneficial relationship. The club is hopeful about the young player's potential impact and sees this as a high-reward opportunity. For Cortes, it's a chance to make his mark, prove his worth, and step closer to his dreams.