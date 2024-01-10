en English
Colombia

Colombian President Vies for Pan American Games Hosting Rights

By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 10, 2024 at 1:22 am EST | Updated: Jan 10, 2024 at 3:16 am EST
Colombian President Vies for Pan American Games Hosting Rights

Colombian President Gustavo Petro has announced his intention to travel to Chile for a decisive meeting to secure the hosting rights for the Pan American Games in the city of Barranquilla. This decision follows an extended summit that spanned over three hours with various parties involved in the event’s development.

Colombia’s Pledge for Pan American Games

President Petro has assured that his country is prepared to commit eight million dollars to reclaim Barranquilla’s status as the host city for the 2027 Pan American Games. The hosting rights were previously withdrawn by Panam Sports due to non-compliance by the government. However, the recovery of the venue is a top priority for Petro’s administration. It stands as a symbol of Colombia’s commitment to hosting the prestigious sporting event and the importance of the Games to the country.

A Diplomatic Approach to Sport

In a proactive demonstration of diplomatic prowess, Petro has initiated communication with presidents and chancellors to convene an extraordinary meeting. The objective of this gathering is to deliberate over the hosting of the Games and to clear any misunderstandings that may have led to the withdrawal of the hosting rights. The president also intends to meet with the president of Chile and the president of Panam Sports to further this cause.

International Sporting Relations and Colombia’s Future

The impending meeting with Chilean authorities and organizations involved in the Pan American Sports Organization is anticipated to be a pivotal step in the process of securing the hosting rights for Barranquilla. It is an integral part of Colombia’s proactive approach in international sporting relations. President Petro’s strategic actions could potentially pave the way for a brighter future for sports in Colombia and reinstate its position on the global sporting stage.

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

