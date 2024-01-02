Colombian Midfielder Yimmi Chara Leaves Portland Timbers for Junior FC

The landscape of Major League Soccer (MLS) has been altered with Yimmi Chara, the Colombian midfielder, announcing his departure from the Portland Timbers to join Junior FC in Colombia. The transfer, announced by the Timbers on a Tuesday, marks the end of Chara’s significant contribution to the Timbers since his arrival in 2020.

Chara’s Impactful Tenure with the Timbers

Chara’s time with the Timbers has been marked with impressive statistics and victories. He appeared in 102 regular season games, starting 83 of those, and netted 15 goals while making 29 assists. These numbers speak to Chara’s substantial influence on the Timbers’ gameplay, contributing to their victories in the 2020 MLS is Back Tournament and the 2021 Western Conference Championship.

Chara’s Connection to Junior FC

Chara’s move to Junior FC is not just a professional transition, but also a personal one. The club holds a special place in Chara’s history, and the move will reunite him with his family. This personal connection was highlighted by the Timbers’ General Manager, Ned Grabavoy, who expressed gratitude for Chara’s professionalism and contributions to the team.

The Aftermath of Chara’s Departure

Chara’s move leaves a void in the Timbers’ ranks, following the departure of another key player, Sebastian Blanco. The team now faces the challenge of filling the gap in their attacking options. With rumors of potential incoming and outgoing transfers involving Brazilian players, the Timbers are in a dynamic period of transition. The club’s next moves will be keenly observed by supporters and rivals alike.