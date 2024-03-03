Colombia vs United States: 2024 Women's Gold Cup Quarterfinal Broadcast Details

The dream of the women's teams continues in the Gold Cup 2024. This Sunday, March 3, in the quarterfinals of the tournament, Colombia will face the United States looking for the big goal. A difficult task for the Colombian team, as it will clash with the power of the North Americans. The duel will be in Banc of California Stadium, Los Angeles, California. You will be able to see exclusively on the signal.

Where to Watch: TV and Streaming Options

For fans eager to catch the action between Colombia and the United States in the Women's Gold Cup 2024, various viewing options are available. ESPN will broadcast the match live in countries including Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Chile, Mexico, Ecuador, Venezuela, Uruguay, Paraguay, Bolivia, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Guatemala, El Salvador, Panama, and Nicaragua. Additionally, the match will be streamed LIVE ONLINE on the Star+ platform, providing fans with access to the thrilling quarterfinal match from wherever they are.

Streaming Platforms: Accessibility and Coverage

Star Plus emerges as the go-to streaming platform, tasked with broadcasting the 2024 W Gold Cup, including the much-anticipated match between Colombia and the United States. This platform ensures fans in South America, Central America, the Caribbean, and Mexico can enjoy the match seamlessly. Furthermore, the tournament's YouTube page offers additional access, ensuring that fans do not miss a moment of the action.

Key Players and Match Expectations

The USWNT lineup features some surprising changes, aiming to regroup after a loss to Mexico. Key players like Linda Caicedo and Catalina Usme from Colombia's lineup are expected to make significant impacts. As both teams prepare for this crucial encounter, fans anticipate a match filled with strategic plays and remarkable talent. The upcoming match against Colombia presents a new challenge for the USA team, promising an exciting display of soccer prowess.

The anticipation builds as fans across the globe set their sights on Banc of California Stadium, where Colombia and the United States will vie for a spot in the semifinals. With comprehensive coverage across TV and streaming platforms, supporters are ensured front-row seats to the action, marking a pivotal moment in the Women's Gold Cup 2024 journey.