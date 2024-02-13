Collision and Rampage Soar: Wrestling's Resurgence Continues

Last Saturday, Collision made a triumphant comeback, drawing a captivated audience of 491,000 and achieving a 0.15 rating among the coveted 18-49 demographic. This marks an impressive improvement of over 20% compared to the previous episode, making it Collision's highest viewership since October and the best demo number in six weeks.

Rampage's Ratings Roar

The positive news follows the impressive numbers posted by the February 9th episode of Rampage, which saw its largest audience (456,000) since an episode in April that had the advantage of an NBA Playoff game as a lead-in. Rampage's 18-49 rating of 0.14 was its highest since August 2023, with both numbers increasing by more than 40% from the previous week.

Wrestling's Resurgence

These viewer gains suggest a continued interest and engagement from audiences, highlighting the ongoing popularity of professional wrestling programming. Both WWE SmackDown and AEW Rampage have seen increases in total viewership and ratings in the key demographic compared to the previous week's broadcasts.

The SmackDown Surge

WWE SmackDown on FOX, in particular, has seen a notable uptick in viewership to 2.578 million viewers, up from the previous week's 2.469 million viewers, with a 0.75 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. As wrestling fans eagerly anticipate the return of Collision on February 24th, the question remains: can they maintain their recent momentum?

In the ever-evolving world of sports entertainment, these recent achievements by Collision and Rampage underscore the resilience and enduring appeal of professional wrestling. As the human drama of struggle, ambition, and will unfolds in the ring, fans continue to be drawn to the spectacle and storytelling that make wrestling a unique and enduring form of entertainment.

With no new Collision this week, fans will have to wait and see if the show can continue its upward trajectory. But if recent ratings are any indication, the future of wrestling programming looks bright indeed.