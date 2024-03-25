Collingwood's McRae Denies Premiership Hangover, Contemplates Veteran Rest Against Brisbane Lions

Amid a challenging 0-3 start to their AFL premiership defence, Collingwood coach Craig McRae stands firm, rejecting claims of a premiership hangover and expressing unwavering support for veterans Steele Sidebottom and Scott Pendlebury. Despite their slow starts, McRae highlights the duo's recent performance metrics, hinting at potential strategic adjustments for the upcoming grand final rematch with the Brisbane Lions.

Strategies for Revival

With the Magpies facing scrutiny over their winless commencement and the perceived decline in form of key players, McRae is exploring options to rejuvenate the team. Acknowledging the rigorous demands of AFL football, particularly on the elder statesmen of the squad, he suggests that resting veterans like Sidebottom or employing them in substitute roles could be on the cards. This approach aims to manage workload and leverage the experience of the team's seasoned players during the more grueling mid-season matches.

Internal Assessments and Adjustments

McRae's commitment to internal honesty and accountability is evident as he prepares his team for the critical clash against Brisbane. The team's performance, particularly in tackling efficiency and energy levels, has been under the microscope. With an eye on the long-term, McRae is contemplating injecting fresh legs into the lineup, with younger players potentially offering the much-needed vigour and determination to overturn the team's fortunes.

Looking Ahead

The upcoming match at the Gabba presents a significant opportunity for Collingwood to address their early-season woes and for players to redeem themselves. McRae's strategic considerations, including potential role shifts and player rotations, underscore his intent to optimize team performance while maintaining a forward-looking perspective. As the Magpies navigate this challenging period, the balance between experience and youthful energy could be key to reigniting their premiership aspirations.