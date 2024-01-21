Collingwood Football Club in Controversy Over Repurposed Netball Court

Collingwood Football Club is in the eye of a storm, having drawn sharp criticism for a promotional video that celebrates its refurbished football training facilities. These facilities, ironically, come at the expense of the netball training court, which is clearly visible in the video, with its basketball and netball hoops still intact. Even more ironically, this court was the training ground for the club's Super Netball team, disbanded in 2023, despite the club posting an overall profit that year.
Profit at the Expense of Women's Sports
The decision to revamp the facilities seems even more questionable considering that the refurbishment of the club's headquarters was partially underwritten by a $15 million federal government grant. This grant was specifically earmarked for the development of women's sports facilities. Given that the netball team has been dissolved, it raises serious concerns over whether the funds have been misappropriated.
Fans Divided, Controversy Stoked
While the video featuring player Jeremy Howe, extolling the virtues of the new indoor turf, did find some takers among the fans, many others were quick to criticize the club for framing the changes as an upgrade. The fact that this upgrade comes at the expense of the netball team didn't sit well with them. The controversy was further stoked by the club's social media team, which was accused of trying to sweep the netball team under the carpet.
Historical Significance Overshadowed
The space that now houses the revamped facilities is of significant historical importance, having been a venue for the 1956 Olympic Games. Its heritage status is the primary reason for retaining the stands, which were covered in the 1980s to accommodate other sports like basketball. Today, these stands are shrouded in black fabric, a poignant reminder of the netball court that once thrived below.