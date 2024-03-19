Collingwood and Brisbane's Rocky Start: Grand Finalists Struggle in Early AFL Season

Both Collingwood and Brisbane, last year's AFL grand finalists, have stumbled at the season's start, marking a rare and challenging scenario for the teams. The Magpies and the Lions, tipped as premiership contenders for 2024, now find themselves winless after the first two rounds, raising questions about their ability to replicate past successes.

Unprecedented Early Struggles

Historically, teams that have appeared in the grand final are expected to start the following season strong. However, Collingwood's losses to Greater Western Sydney and Sydney, alongside Brisbane's defeats by Carlton and Fremantle, have defied expectations. With 21 matches remaining, both teams face the daunting task of winning 17 or 18 games to secure a top-two finish, crucial for a strong finals push.

Analysis and Adjustments

The focus now shifts to how these teams can recalibrate. For Collingwood, the use of their young talent, particularly Nick Daicos, is under scrutiny. Daicos excelled in the midfield against Sydney but may provide more value as an attacking half-back. Meanwhile, Brisbane might reconsider the role of Dayne Zorko to enhance their gameplay. Additionally, concerns about the leg speed of Collingwood's older players, such as Scott Pendlebury and Steele Sidebottom, have surfaced, emphasizing the need for a strategic review.

Looking Forward

Despite the setbacks, it's too early to discount either team's chances for the season. The resilience and strategic adjustments made by the coaching staff will be critical. Both teams have proven their capabilities, and with the right changes, they could overcome this early slump. The AFL landscape is ever-changing, and the journey to the finals is long and fraught with challenges. Collingwood and Brisbane's ability to adapt and overcome will be a testament to their teams' strengths and coaching philosophies.