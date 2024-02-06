Collegiate Swimming Season: A Time of Transition and Opportunity

The world of collegiate swimming is a dynamic and ever-changing arena. It's a stage where talents rise and fall, records are made and broken, and young athletes etch their names in the annals of sporting history. This season, the focus has shifted from dual meets to conference meets and invitationals, a period where potential abounds and significant performances can unexpectedly emerge, as exemplified last year by Kate Douglass' American Record in the 200 breaststroke at the Cavalier Invite.

World Championships Call

This weekend, however, the spotlight is not on the college circuit. Douglass, a beacon of potential and prowess, will be absent from the collegiate waters. Having graduated, she is set to make waves at the World Championships in Doha, which commences on Sunday, February 11th. But while one star steps onto a larger stage, the college swimming scene is far from deserted.

Opportunity Knocks

Expectations for fast swims remain as high as ever. Douglass' departure, along with several other swimmers who will be missing local meets due to their participation in the World Championships, opens up an opportunity. It's a chance for other swimmers to seize the limelight, to step up and make their mark as the season advances towards its crescendo with conference championships and national-level competitions.

Meanwhile, in Dual Meets

On the dual meet front, there's no shortage of drama. UCLA is licking its wounds from narrow losses against Stanford and Cal, while USC is riding high on a historic triumph over Stanford, their first in 28 years. This transitional period in the swimming calendar is a crucible that shapes and tests the mettle of athletes and teams alike.

One such athlete making waves is Lexie Trietley. Aiming to qualify for the NCAA championship meet, she's setting her sights on breaking records at the Mountain West Women’s Swimming and Diving Championship. Her competition with former swimmers and her impact on the CSU swim team is a narrative worth following, a testament to the ever-evolving drama that is collegiate swimming.