College Station Softball Team Unveils 2024 Schedule

The College Station softball team, fresh off a commendable regional quarterfinals run, has unveiled its 2024 schedule. The Lady Cougars are set to participate in a series of five scrimmages, marking the commencement of their journey on January 27 at The Woodlands/Atascocita. This will be followed by a succession of scrimmages against Franklin on January 30, Deer Park/Dickinson on February 3, Huntsville on February 6, and Salado on February 9.

Season Kick-off and Challenges Ahead

As the scrimmages wrap up, the Lady Cougars' season is set to officially kick off with a home game against Klein Cain on February 12 at 5:30 p.m. at Lady Cougar Field. However, the team will be immediately put to the test in their district opener when they come face-to-face with the defending Class 5A state champion, Montgomery Lake Creek, on the road on February 27 at 6:30 p.m.

Previous Season's Performance

Prior to this, College Station concluded the previous season with a respectable record of 26-11-1, securing a strong second position in District 21-5A with a 10-4 record. This performance marked the team's first postseason appearance since 2019, establishing a strong foundation for the upcoming season.

Wrap-up of the Season

The district competition is set to conclude on April 19 with a home match against Brenham at 6:30 p.m. The Lady Cougars will embark on this season with the intent to build upon their previous successes and further strengthen their position in the district.