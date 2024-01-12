en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

College of Charleston Triumphs Over Elon in Competitive Basketball Matchup

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:06 am EST
College of Charleston Triumphs Over Elon in Competitive Basketball Matchup

In a thrilling basketball showdown, the College of Charleston outperformed Elon, securing an 80-62 victory. The match was a testament to Charleston’s exceptional prowess, both offensively and defensively, leaving a clear imprint of the teams’ contrasting performance.

Commanding Performance by Charleston

Charleston demonstrated a superior field goal percentage, with a striking 41.5% against Elon’s 34.3%. Despite a slightly lower free throw percentage of 64.3% compared to Elon’s 72.7%, Charleston’s winning stride remained undeterred. The team also proved their mettle in three-point goals, boasting a success rate of 30.8%, while Elon lagged behind at 21.4%.

Key Players Dominate the Court

Charleston’s triumph was propelled by the standout contributions of Ante Brzovic, who tallied 20 points and dominated rebounds with a total of eight. Ben Burnham also made a significant impact, matching Brzovic’s 20-point contribution. On the other hand, Elon’s top scorers were Max Mackinnon and Higgins, scoring 17 and 11 points, respectively.

A Robust Defense and Lower Turnovers

Charleston’s defense was unyielding, with a total of five blocked shots. They managed to keep their turnovers lower than Elon, limiting them to 12 against 8. The game was an exhibition of Charleston’s tactical proficiency and their ability to maintain composure under pressure.

The game saw an attendance of 4,679 spectators, nearly filling the venue’s 5,100 person capacity. The palpable energy of the crowd mirrored the intensity on the court, making the match a memorable one for both players and spectators alike.

0
Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sports

See more
1 min ago
Baltimore Ravens: A Model Franchise with Coaching Success
The Baltimore Ravens, celebrated for their stellar show in the 2023 NFL season, have become an exemplar for other franchises across the league. As the Ravens brace themselves for the divisional round of the NFL Playoffs, several assistant coaches, including well-regarded defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald, find themselves in the crosshairs for head coaching positions elsewhere.
Baltimore Ravens: A Model Franchise with Coaching Success
Charleston Triumphs Over Elon in Competitive Basketball Clash
3 mins ago
Charleston Triumphs Over Elon in Competitive Basketball Clash
Thrilling Outcomes Unfold in High School Girls' Basketball Games Across Regions
5 mins ago
Thrilling Outcomes Unfold in High School Girls' Basketball Games Across Regions
End of an Era: Carnell 'Cadillac' Williams Resigns from Auburn's Coaching Staff
2 mins ago
End of an Era: Carnell 'Cadillac' Williams Resigns from Auburn's Coaching Staff
UNC-Wilmington Triumphs Over Monmouth in a Display of Balanced Teamwork
3 mins ago
UNC-Wilmington Triumphs Over Monmouth in a Display of Balanced Teamwork
Recent High School Girls' Basketball Games: A Showcase of Talent and Tenacity
3 mins ago
Recent High School Girls' Basketball Games: A Showcase of Talent and Tenacity
Latest Headlines
World News
Baltimore Ravens: A Model Franchise with Coaching Success
1 min
Baltimore Ravens: A Model Franchise with Coaching Success
Groundbreaking Study Reveals Blood Flow's Role in Brain Pericyte Development
2 mins
Groundbreaking Study Reveals Blood Flow's Role in Brain Pericyte Development
End of an Era: Carnell 'Cadillac' Williams Resigns from Auburn's Coaching Staff
2 mins
End of an Era: Carnell 'Cadillac' Williams Resigns from Auburn's Coaching Staff
UNC-Wilmington Triumphs Over Monmouth in a Display of Balanced Teamwork
3 mins
UNC-Wilmington Triumphs Over Monmouth in a Display of Balanced Teamwork
Recent High School Girls' Basketball Games: A Showcase of Talent and Tenacity
3 mins
Recent High School Girls' Basketball Games: A Showcase of Talent and Tenacity
Charleston Triumphs Over Elon in Competitive Basketball Clash
3 mins
Charleston Triumphs Over Elon in Competitive Basketball Clash
Health Concerns As Vietnam's Communist Party Leader Misses Key Diplomatic Engagements
4 mins
Health Concerns As Vietnam's Communist Party Leader Misses Key Diplomatic Engagements
Thrilling Outcomes Unfold in High School Girls' Basketball Games Across Regions
5 mins
Thrilling Outcomes Unfold in High School Girls' Basketball Games Across Regions
FIU Triumphs Over New Mexico State in Collegiate Basketball Match
5 mins
FIU Triumphs Over New Mexico State in Collegiate Basketball Match
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
11 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
12 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
12 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
13 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
14 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
15 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
16 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
16 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
17 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app