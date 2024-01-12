College of Charleston Triumphs Over Elon in Competitive Basketball Matchup

In a thrilling basketball showdown, the College of Charleston outperformed Elon, securing an 80-62 victory. The match was a testament to Charleston’s exceptional prowess, both offensively and defensively, leaving a clear imprint of the teams’ contrasting performance.

Commanding Performance by Charleston

Charleston demonstrated a superior field goal percentage, with a striking 41.5% against Elon’s 34.3%. Despite a slightly lower free throw percentage of 64.3% compared to Elon’s 72.7%, Charleston’s winning stride remained undeterred. The team also proved their mettle in three-point goals, boasting a success rate of 30.8%, while Elon lagged behind at 21.4%.

Key Players Dominate the Court

Charleston’s triumph was propelled by the standout contributions of Ante Brzovic, who tallied 20 points and dominated rebounds with a total of eight. Ben Burnham also made a significant impact, matching Brzovic’s 20-point contribution. On the other hand, Elon’s top scorers were Max Mackinnon and Higgins, scoring 17 and 11 points, respectively.

A Robust Defense and Lower Turnovers

Charleston’s defense was unyielding, with a total of five blocked shots. They managed to keep their turnovers lower than Elon, limiting them to 12 against 8. The game was an exhibition of Charleston’s tactical proficiency and their ability to maintain composure under pressure.

The game saw an attendance of 4,679 spectators, nearly filling the venue’s 5,100 person capacity. The palpable energy of the crowd mirrored the intensity on the court, making the match a memorable one for both players and spectators alike.