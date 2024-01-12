en English
Sports

College of Charleston Dominates Elon in Recent Basketball Matchup

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 11:33 pm EST
College of Charleston Dominates Elon in Recent Basketball Matchup

In a riveting college basketball matchup, the College of Charleston Cougars triumphed over the Elon Phoenix with a solid final score of 80-62. The game was marked by Charleston’s seven-point lead at halftime, with a score of 41-34, setting the tone for a high-octane second half.

Charleston’s Stellar Performance

Leading the scoring charts for the Cougars were Ante Brzovic and Ben Burnham, both netting an impressive 20 points each. But Brzovic didn’t just shine on the scoring front, he also dominated the boards with eight rebounds, sharing the top spot with Scott. Additionally, he led the team in assists, dishing out five crucial ones. Charleston’s shooting efficiency was commendable, sinking 27 out of their 65 attempts. Their prowess from the free-throw line was particularly noteworthy, making 18 out of 28 attempts.

Elon’s Struggle

Despite the loss, Elon’s team effort was spearheaded by Max Mackinnon, who contributed 17 points and eight rebounds. Michael Ervin also chipped in with 11 points, including three 3-pointers. However, Elon struggled with their shooting efficiency, making a mere 24 out of their 70 attempts. Their performance from beyond the arc wasn’t impressive either, managing to convert only 6 out of 28 3-point attempts.

The Spectator’s View

The game, which took place in a venue capable of accommodating 5,100 spectators, saw an attendance of 4,679 basketball enthusiasts. Despite the Phoenix’s struggle, the electrifying atmosphere and the Cougars’ dominant performance made it a game to remember.

In conclusion, the College of Charleston continues their winning streak, holding a 12-4 record, while Elon stands at 8-8. As the season progresses, both teams will look to learn, adapt, and showcase their mettle in the games to come.

author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

