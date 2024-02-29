College Golf Highlights: OU Triumphs, Gilligan's PGA Ticket, Kansas Sets Records

Last week in college golf showcased standout performances, record-breaking moments, and a notable individual achievement that led to a PGA Tour event exemption. The Oklahoma Sooners clinched another victory at the Southern Highlands Collegiate in Las Vegas, while Florida's Ian Gilligan secured a spot in the PGA Tour's Shriners Open. Meanwhile, the Kansas women's golf team shattered three school records at the Westbrook Invitational in Arizona.

Oklahoma's Continued Dominance

The Oklahoma Sooners have a history of success at the Southern Highlands Collegiate, with wins in 2019, 2022, and now 2024. Their latest victory at 8 under par edged out top-ranked Auburn by three strokes. Jase Summy and Drew Goodman were pivotal in securing the win with their impressive performances, highlighting the Sooners' depth and talent.

Gilligan's Inspirational Journey to the PGA Tour

Florida junior Ian Gilligan's victory at the Southern Highlands Collegiate was more than just another win. After battling cancer at 15, Gilligan's triumph in Las Vegas was a testament to his resilience and skill. His 8-under performance not only earned him the individual title but also an exemption to compete in the Shriners Children's Open, a PGA Tour event held in his home state of Nevada. This achievement, as detailed in BVM Sports, marks a significant milestone in Gilligan's burgeoning golf career.

Kansas Women's Golf Sets New Standards

At the Westbrook Invitational, the Kansas women's golf team made history by setting three school records, including a 54-hole score of 43 under that led them to their first victory in six years. Jordan Rothman's individual performance, highlighted by a 13-under 203, broke the individual program record, showcasing the team's exceptional talent and potential. This record-setting performance underscores the growing competitiveness in women's college golf and sets a high bar for future tournaments.

As the college golf season inches closer to conference championships, the stakes continue to rise. Oklahoma's win, Gilligan's remarkable journey to the PGA Tour, and Kansas's record-breaking performance are just a few examples of the compelling stories unfolding in college golf. Each round, each tournament holds the possibility of new records, breakthrough performances, and the emergence of future golfing stars, making this a season to watch closely.