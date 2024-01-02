College Football’s Heisman Heroes: Manziel, Newton, Tebow, and Jackson

Heisman Trophy winners are among the greatest in the history of college football. In a recent interaction on Twitter, Johnny Manziel, a former recipient of this prestigious award himself, gave a nod to the exceptional talents of fellow Heisman-winning quarterbacks in response to a FanDuel tweet. Manziel, Cam Newton, Tim Tebow, and Lamar Jackson all share the distinction of having delivered outstanding performances during their college football careers, setting them apart as some of the game’s greats.

Tim Tebow and His Legacy

Tim Tebow, with his stint at Florida, secured two national championships and amassed 145 total touchdowns. His stellar play and leadership on and off the field have left an indelible mark on college football.

Cam Newton’s Unforgettable Season

Cam Newton, during his solo year as Auburn’s starter, accounted for an impressive 51 touchdowns. He led his team to a national title with an undefeated season, showcasing his ability to perform under pressure and seize victory.

Lamar Jackson, The Dual-Threat Phenomenon

Lamar Jackson, known as one of the best dual-threat quarterbacks in college history, racked up over 4,000 rushing yards and 50 rushing touchdowns, along with more than 9,000 passing yards and 69 passing touchdowns in his three seasons. His explosive style of play has redefined the role of quarterbacks in modern football.

Johnny Manziel, The Aggies’ Hero

Johnny Manziel himself rose to fame with Texas A&M, defeating the reigning national champion Alabama in 2012. His successful run, leading his team to an 11-2 record and the capture of the Heisman Trophy, cements his place among the game’s greats. Even in a year with less team success, Manziel managed to achieve 46 total touchdowns, underscoring his individual brilliance.

Each of these quarterbacks made significant impacts during their college football careers. Their on-field heroics, coupled with their unique abilities, have seen them rise to the pinnacle of the sport. As the game continues to evolve, their contributions will remain etched in the annals of college football history.