College Basketball: Weekend Roundup of Conference Games and Standings

It was another thrilling weekend in college basketball, with powerhouses clashing and underdogs surging across several conferences. Teams were fighting tooth and nail for conference supremacy, and the results have had significant implications on the standings.

CAA: William & Mary and Drexel Prevail

In the Colonial Athletic Association (CAA), William & Mary triumphed over Northeastern, while Drexel held its ground against NC A&T. These victories have altered the dynamics within the conference, reflecting the unpredictability of college basketball.

Conference USA: Louisiana Tech Takes the Lead

Over in Conference USA, Louisiana Tech emerged victorious against New Mexico St., a pivotal win that could potentially influence their standing in the conference.

Horizon League: Double-Overtime Drama

The Horizon League saw its share of nail-biting action as Green Bay took down Detroit, and Oakland emerged victorious against Milwaukee in a heart-stopping double-overtime thriller.

Ivy League: Cornell and Yale Emerge Victorious

Meanwhile, the Ivy League witnessed Cornell's win over Princeton, while Yale bested Harvard, demonstrating the fierce competition and high stakes within this esteemed conference.

MAAC and MAC: Rider and Miami (Ohio) Secure Wins

In the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference (MAAC), Rider pulled off a victory over Mount St. Mary's, while the Mid-American Conference (MAC) reported a tightly contested game between Miami (Ohio) and Akron, with Miami (Ohio) securing a win.

MEAC and Missouri Valley Conference: Norfolk St. and Indiana St. Triumph

The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) saw Norfolk St. edge out a win against Coppin St., while the Missouri Valley Conference had Indiana St. clinching victory over Bradley in a tense overtime game.

Mountain West and Northeast Conference: Overtime Wins for Utah St. and CCSU

Over in the Mountain West Conference, Utah St. pulled off a significant overtime win against Boise St. Meanwhile, the Northeast Conference reported a close overtime victory for CCSU against Wagner.

All these results have reshuffled the conference standings, adding another layer of intrigue to an already exhilarating college basketball season. As teams vie for a spot in postseason tournaments such as the NCAA Tournament, every win counts, and every game can be a game-changer.