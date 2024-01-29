College Basketball: SLU and Missouri Struggle, Mixed Fortunes for Other Teams

It's a challenging time in the world of college basketball for the Saint Louis University (SLU) and Missouri teams. Both squads are grappling with setbacks in their respective conferences, each with their unique set of hurdles to overcome. Amid a season of highs and lows, some teams thrive, while others falter, and the drama unfolds on the court.

SLU Faces Adversity in Atlantic 10

The SLU basketball team has hit a rough patch in the Atlantic 10 conference. The team recently suffered two significant losses to Davidson and UMass, plunging them to the bottom of their conference standings. The SLU team is under pressure to pull together and improve their game ahead of the critical A-10 Tournament. However, their recent performance does not hint at an imminent turnaround, leaving their prospects rather bleak.

Missouri Struggles in SEC

Similar struggles are afoot in the Southeastern Conference (SEC), where the Missouri basketball team is grappling with a disappointing run. The team has yet to secure a win, standing at 0-7 in the SEC. The team's struggles are compounded by criticism aimed at Coach Dennis Gates, who is under fire for his perceived failure to secure a quality big man in the transfer portal. This lack of a formidable presence in the paint is seen as a significant factor in the team's lackluster performance.

Illinois, Missouri State, and SIU Carbondale Show Mixed Results

Elsewhere in the realm of college basketball, Illinois, Missouri State, and Southern Illinois University (SIU) Carbondale are experiencing mixed results. Illinois had a tumultuous week with a loss against Northwestern but managed to pull off a win against Indiana. The team is aiming for success in the NCAA Tournament, hoping to leverage their mixed results into a positive momentum. Missouri State and SIU Carbondale have had more optimistic outcomes, with each team securing important victories in their respective conferences.

Lindenwood and SEMO: A Difficult Week

However, the week was less kind to Lindenwood and Southeast Missouri State University (SEMO). Both basketball teams weathered a difficult week, mirroring the struggles seen at SLU and Missouri. Despite the challenges, all teams remain focused on the season ahead, each with their sights set on success and redemption.