Sports

College Basketball Showdown: Denver Pioneers vs. Idaho State Bengals

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:56 pm EST
The much-anticipated college basketball face-off between the Denver Pioneers and the Idaho State Bengals is set to take place at Hamilton Gymnasium on January 3, 2024. With a 9-6 record, the Pioneers are the favorites, expected to triumph by 8.5 points over the Bengals, who are currently on a four-game road losing streak with a 4-9 record.

Denver Pioneers: A Force on Home Ground

Denver Pioneers, after a nail-biting 89-86 overtime loss to the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles, are ready to leverage their 5-1 home record. They are ranked fourth in the Summit League for defensive rebounds. The Pioneers are known for their impressive scoring average of 84.4 points per game, led by standout players like Tommy Bruner, Touko Tainamo, Jaxon Brenchley, Isaiah Carr, and DeAndre Craig.

Idaho State Bengals: Underdogs with Potential

The Idaho State Bengals, despite their recent struggles, hold potential to surprise. With key players like Kiree Huie, Brayden Parker, Maleek Arington, Miguel Tomley, and Isaiah Griffin, the Bengals average 68.1 points per game. However, they have had a tough time on the road, with a 1-6 record, and rank ninth in the Big Sky for 3-point shooting.

Betting Trends and Predictions

The over/under for the game is set at 154 points. Betting trends suggest a high-scoring game, with both teams often exceeding the over in their respective matches. Denver has maintained an even record against the spread this season, whereas Idaho State has found it challenging, particularly when playing as underdogs with a large spread. The Pioneers’ defense allows 77.6 points per game, while the Bengals’ defense allows 67.5 points per game. This game promises to be an exhilarating clash, with the Pioneers hoping to capitalize on their home advantage and the Bengals determined to break their road losing streak.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

