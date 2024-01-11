en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

College Basketball Conferences: Current Standings and Upcoming Games

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 11, 2024 at 2:44 am EST
College Basketball Conferences: Current Standings and Upcoming Games

As the college basketball season enters its critical phase, fans across the nation are keeping a keen eye on the performance of teams within each conference. The latest standings reveal an intense competition in the Ohio Valley Conference, Pacific-12 Conference, Patriot League, Southeastern Conference, Southern Conference, Southland Conference, Southwestern Athletic Conference, Summit League, Sun Belt Conference, West Coast Conference, and Western Athletic Conference.

Current Standings and Upcoming Matchups

The teams within each conference, alongside their conference and overall game records, have been meticulously listed, providing a clear snapshot of their progress so far. The win-loss percentages, a crucial indicator of a team’s performance, have been specified, making it easier for enthusiasts to track the journey of their favorite teams.

Unraveling the Game Schedules

Furthermore, the schedules for upcoming games across the conferences have been laid out. This comprehensive timetable serves as a guide for ardent fans who wouldn’t want to miss out on any of the exciting matchups. The anticipation is palpable as these games will further shape the standings and could potentially lead to unexpected twists and turns in the competition.

Additional Reads for Sports Fans

While the primary focus is on the conference standings, the page also mentions other articles of potential interest to the readers. These articles, though not directly related to the basketball conference standings, serve as an additional feast for sports lovers, offering a broader perspective on various sports-related topics.

In conclusion, the page provides a detailed and comprehensive overview of the current standings in various college basketball conferences. It equips fans with all the necessary information regarding their favorite teams’ performance, upcoming games, and additional reads that cater to their sports enthusiasm.

0
Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sports

See more
2 mins ago
Dolphin Centre Announces Pool Reopening Amid Ongoing Renovations
In a move that has been eagerly anticipated by its local community, Darlington’s Dolphin Centre has announced the reopening date of its main pool. After an extended closure that started in December 2022, the pool will once again welcome swimmers on January 26, 2024. The announcement, made via social media, has ended more than a
Dolphin Centre Announces Pool Reopening Amid Ongoing Renovations
ONE Championship Star Fariya Aminipour's Tragic Demise: An Unfulfilled Dream and Lasting Legacy
9 mins ago
ONE Championship Star Fariya Aminipour's Tragic Demise: An Unfulfilled Dream and Lasting Legacy
High School Sports Roundup: A Weekend of Wins, Losses, and Celebrations
11 mins ago
High School Sports Roundup: A Weekend of Wins, Losses, and Celebrations
Georgia Bulldogs Clinch Victory over Arkansas Razorbacks in College Basketball Thriller
2 mins ago
Georgia Bulldogs Clinch Victory over Arkansas Razorbacks in College Basketball Thriller
Spurs Rookie Victor Wembanyama Thrilled at Potential NBA Paris Game in 2025
3 mins ago
Spurs Rookie Victor Wembanyama Thrilled at Potential NBA Paris Game in 2025
Black Sticks Trio Set for Milestone Games Amidst Olympic Qualifying Efforts
6 mins ago
Black Sticks Trio Set for Milestone Games Amidst Olympic Qualifying Efforts
Latest Headlines
World News
Dolphin Centre Announces Pool Reopening Amid Ongoing Renovations
2 mins
Dolphin Centre Announces Pool Reopening Amid Ongoing Renovations
Community Pharmacies in UK on the Brink: MP Appeals for Government Intervention
2 mins
Community Pharmacies in UK on the Brink: MP Appeals for Government Intervention
Georgia Bulldogs Clinch Victory over Arkansas Razorbacks in College Basketball Thriller
2 mins
Georgia Bulldogs Clinch Victory over Arkansas Razorbacks in College Basketball Thriller
Spurs Rookie Victor Wembanyama Thrilled at Potential NBA Paris Game in 2025
3 mins
Spurs Rookie Victor Wembanyama Thrilled at Potential NBA Paris Game in 2025
VAUGHAN Gething Advocates for Wellbeing Hubs in NHS Wales Leadership Bid
4 mins
VAUGHAN Gething Advocates for Wellbeing Hubs in NHS Wales Leadership Bid
Court Rules in Favor of RNC, Striking Down Ten Provisions of Virgin Islands Election Law
5 mins
Court Rules in Favor of RNC, Striking Down Ten Provisions of Virgin Islands Election Law
House Music Vocalist Kathy Brown Fights Stage 4 Lung Cancer: Fundraising Efforts Underway
6 mins
House Music Vocalist Kathy Brown Fights Stage 4 Lung Cancer: Fundraising Efforts Underway
Black Sticks Trio Set for Milestone Games Amidst Olympic Qualifying Efforts
6 mins
Black Sticks Trio Set for Milestone Games Amidst Olympic Qualifying Efforts
Joenathan Mays: McLaren Flint's Outstanding Employee of the Month
8 mins
Joenathan Mays: McLaren Flint's Outstanding Employee of the Month
Court of Arbitration for Sport to Hear Appeal on Tobi Amusan's Overturned Suspension
2 hours
Court of Arbitration for Sport to Hear Appeal on Tobi Amusan's Overturned Suspension
Austin Butler and Tom Hanks Shine at 'Masters of the Air' Premiere
2 hours
Austin Butler and Tom Hanks Shine at 'Masters of the Air' Premiere
World Bank's Stark Warning: 2020s Could Become a 'Wasted Decade'
3 hours
World Bank's Stark Warning: 2020s Could Become a 'Wasted Decade'
Kurt Russell and Son Wyatt Share a Joyful Stroll in NYC: A Glimpse into the Russell Legacy
3 hours
Kurt Russell and Son Wyatt Share a Joyful Stroll in NYC: A Glimpse into the Russell Legacy
Palestinians Storm Aid Trucks in Gaza: A Desperate Cry Amidst Humanitarian Crisis
4 hours
Palestinians Storm Aid Trucks in Gaza: A Desperate Cry Amidst Humanitarian Crisis
Huthi Rebel Attacks Disrupt Suez Canal Traffic, Pose Economic Threat to Egypt
6 hours
Huthi Rebel Attacks Disrupt Suez Canal Traffic, Pose Economic Threat to Egypt
Inaccuracy and Resilience: The First B-29 Bombing Raid on Tokyo
8 hours
Inaccuracy and Resilience: The First B-29 Bombing Raid on Tokyo
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
10 hours
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
11 hours
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app