Sports

College Basketball Conferences 2024: Current Standings and Performances

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:26 am EST
College basketball conferences’ current standings have seen significant alterations as they reflect the latest games and team performances. The top performers across various conferences range from the Ohio Valley Conference to the Western Athletic Conference, each showcasing unique team dynamics and rising stars.

Ohio Valley Conference and Pacific-12 Conference

The Ohio Valley Conference is currently dominated by UT Martin, with a robust 20-1 conference record, and an overall tally of 9-6. Morehead St. and W. Illinois follow suit with their commendable performances, standing at 10-1 and 8-6 in the conference, respectively. The Pacific-12 Conference, on the other hand, witnesses a neck-and-neck competition with Colorado and Utah both at the zenith, boasting 20-1 conference records and impressive overall performances.

Patriot League and Southeastern Conference

The Patriot League is poised to begin its conference games, with American and Colgate leading the pack with the best pre-conference records. However, in the Southeastern Conference, Mississippi has been stealing the limelight, standing undefeated with a perfect 13-0 overall record.

Southern Conference and Southland Conference

In the Southern Conference, the competition is heating up with Samford and W. Carolina both holding 11-2 overall records. The Southland Conference, meanwhile, is led by McNeese St., also with an 11-2 overall record.

Southwestern Athletic Conference and Summit League

The Southwestern Athletic Conference is still in anticipation of the commencement of conference play. Southern U. leads the pack with a 6-7 overall record. St. Thomas (MN) in the Summit League is making a mark with a 10-5 overall record.

Sun Belt Conference and Western Athletic Conference

The Sun Belt Conference is currently topped by James Madison with a flawless 13-0 overall record. The Western Athletic Conference witnesses Grand Canyon leading with a 20-1 conference record and a 12-1 overall record. The update also includes results from recent games and a schedule for upcoming matches across the various conferences.

The first Coaches Poll of 2024 has Purdue, Kansas, and Houston holding the top three spots. Kentucky, after beating Illinois State, rose to No. 6 while Arizona dropped to No. 10 after losing to Stanford. Auburn entered the top-25 for the first time this season at No. 24. ESPN’s Joe Lunardi released an updated Bracketology with Kentucky as a No. 3 seed in the South Region in Dallas, one of nine SEC teams projected to make the NCAA Tournament.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

