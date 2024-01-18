en English
Sports

College Basketball Conference Standings: Teams Battle for Dominance

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 18, 2024 at 4:57 am EST
College Basketball Conference Standings: Teams Battle for Dominance

In the riveting world of college basketball, rankings surge and plummet as teams grapple for dominance in their respective conferences. The updated standings delineate the current pecking order, offering a snapshot of the triumphs and tribulations that have unfolded on the court.

Ohio Valley Conference

Leading the pack in the Ohio Valley Conference is Western Illinois with an impressive conference record of 5-0 and an overall record of 12-6. Hot on their heels is Morehead State, boasting a 4-1 record in conference play.

Pacific-12 Conference

Over in the Pacific-12 Conference, Oregon stands undefeated in conference games, a testament to their prowess and tenacity. Trailing Oregon are the formidable opponents of Arizona and Arizona State.

Patriot League and Southeastern Conference

The Patriot League sees Lafayette maintaining an unblemished record in conference play, while the Southeastern Conference witnesses a duo of perfection with Auburn and Alabama both leading with impeccable conference records.

Southern Conference and Southland Conference

In the Southern Conference, Samford leads the charge, their determination and skill evident in their standing. McNeese State, meanwhile, reigns supreme in the Southland Conference.

Southwestern Athletic Conference and Summit League

Jackson State, yet to taste defeat in a conference game, leads the Southwestern Athletic Conference. In the Summit League, St. Thomas (MN) towers at the pinnacle.

Sun Belt Conference and West Coast Conference

Troy is the current leader of the Sun Belt Conference, while in the West Coast Conference, Saint Mary’s (Cal.) leads with a clean slate in conference games.

Western Athletic Conference

Finally, in the Western Athletic Conference, Grand Canyon has ascended to the top spot. The upcoming schedule promises a flurry of action across all these conferences, with several matches slated for the weekend, primed to shuffle these rankings once again.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

