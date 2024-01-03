en English
Sports

Colin Cowherd Faces Criticism for Inaccuracies in His Houston Texans Commentary

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:41 pm EST
Colin Cowherd Faces Criticism for Inaccuracies in His Houston Texans Commentary

Renowned FS1 host, Colin Cowherd, sparked controversy after airing his latest episode of ‘The Herd with Colin Cowherd,’ in which he made several factual errors regarding the Houston Texans. Cowherd, known for his ‘Herd Hierarchy’ segment, declared his enthusiasm for the Texans, but in doing so, he made blunders that have not gone unnoticed.

The Missteps

During his recent broadcast, Cowherd incorrectly stated that the Texans, guided by a rookie head coach and quarterback, had already secured a spot in the playoffs. However, this claim is premature as the Texans, currently holding a 9-7 record, are yet to finalize their playoff status. It all hinges on their forthcoming game against the Colts, and the outcome of the Jaguars’ match against the Titans.

Furthermore, Cowherd praised C.J. Stroud for his commendable performance and also mentioned Tank Dell and Dalton Schultz as crucial contributors to the Texans’ success. This assertion is flawed considering Dell has been out of play due to an injury since early December.

Previous Errors

This is not the first instance of Cowherd’s on-air missteps. He recently faced backlash from WFAN host Boomer Esiason for mistakenly including the late Dwayne Haskins in a list of quarterbacks who can’t win Super Bowls, a blunder he later acknowledged and apologized for.

Implications and Outlook

Despite the errors in Cowherd’s commentary, the Houston Texans remain a team to watch in the coming weeks. They have the potential to clinch at least a wild card berth with a win over the Colts and could even grasp the AFC South crown, given the right circumstances. As for Cowherd, his inaccuracies are a reminder for all broadcasters of the importance of thorough fact-checking and the potential repercussions of inaccurate reporting.

Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

