Colgate Women's Swim and Dive Team Triumphs Over Holy Cross in Historic Win

At the Lineberry Natatorium, history was rewritten as the women's swim and dive team of Colgate University clinched a resounding 176-122 victory over Holy Cross. This triumphant win marked their first against Holy Cross since 2018, signaling a new wave of competitive prowess and determination within the team.

Standout Performances

MG King and Lucy Art emerged as standout performers for the Colgate team. King showcased her aquatic adeptness by securing the top spot in the 1000-yard free, 500-yard free, and the 100-yard back. Art complemented her teammate's performance by winning the 50-yard free and 100-yard free, demonstrating their combined force in the water.

A Series of Victories

The Colgate team's dominance extended beyond King and Art, with the team securing victory in 12 events overall. The 200-yard medley relay saw a triumphant win by Brooke Garretson, Jordan Hurt, Natalie Hofer, and Art. Other notable victories included Emma Senglaub and Addisyn Donfris in the 200-yard fly, Regan Hau in the 200-yard breast, Jordan Hurt in the 100-yard fly, and Maggie DeLillo in the 200-yard individual medley. These victories underscored the team's collective strength and strategic execution in the pool.

Men's Team Falls Short

While the women's team basked in victory, the men's swim and dive team of Colgate faced a setback, losing to Holy Cross with a score of 179-155. Despite the loss, the team saw wins by Ryan Jee, Owen McCabe, and Neil Nejame. Holy Cross's men's team, on the other hand, demonstrated strong performances with several 1-2 finishes and victories in the diving categories.

The stage is now set for both Colgate teams to prepare for their next meet against Boston University. This upcoming event will not only be the final home meet of the season for Colgate but also a platform for a senior celebration, offering a blend of competitive thrill and reverential farewells.