Sports

Colgate Raiders vs Loyola Greyhounds: An Upcoming Basketball Showdown

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:56 pm EST
Colgate Raiders vs Loyola Greyhounds: An Upcoming Basketball Showdown

In an upcoming Patriot League showdown, the Colgate Raiders are set to battle against the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds at Cotterell Court on Wednesday, January 3, 2024. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+ at 7:00 PM ET. The Raiders, with a 6-7 season record, are tipped as favorites against the Greyhounds, who have a dismal 2-11 record.

Underdogs Against the Odds

The Loyola Greyhounds, despite being heavy underdogs with a +12 point spread, have historically performed better against the spread (ATS) when they are underdogs by 12 points or more. On the contrary, the Colgate Raiders have had a challenging season covering the spread. The over/under for the game is set at 130.5 points, with both teams’ combined average points per game standing higher than the given over/under.

Key Performers to Watch

As the teams prepare for their first conference game of the season, key players from both sides are expected to make a significant impact. For the Raiders, Braeden Smith leads the way with an average of 12.9 points and 5.3 assists per game. On the other side, Deon Perry is the player to watch for the Greyhounds, averaging 13.1 points per game.

Matchup Dynamics

Colgate’s 3-1 home record and Loyola’s 1-7 road record could play a decisive role in the outcome of the game. Furthermore, Colgate’s average of 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.5 more shots on average than the 7.7 per game Loyola allows. With these factors in play, the game promises to be a thrilling encounter.

The upcoming basketball game is not just about the final score; it’s about the struggle, ambition, and sheer human will of the players. The Raiders and the Greyhounds, each with their strengths and weaknesses, are set to offer a compelling spectacle to basketball fans.

Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

