Coleman Triumphs in Chairman's Stakes, Sets Eyes on Blue Diamond

Emerging from the shadows of early campaign issues, Coleman, the racehorse trained by Matt Laurie, demonstrated his mettle in the Group 3 Chairman's Stakes at Caulfield. A victory that not only solidified his unbeaten record but also positioned him as a prime contender for the upcoming Group 1 Blue Diamond Stakes. Traversing the 1000m race in a record time of 56.71 seconds, Coleman outshone his competitors with a commanding 2-3/4 length win.

The Race to Victory

Among the competitors, the colt Eneeza claimed the second position, while Counteroffensive secured third place. Despite the fast pace set by Counteroffensive, Coleman, under the experienced guidance of jockey Ben Melham, maintained his lead throughout the race. Despite being heavily favored, Coleman's impressive performance not only met but exceeded expectations.

Overcoming Early Hurdles

Once plagued by a virus and growth-related issues, Coleman's journey to the Chairman's Stakes was fraught with challenges. However, his resilience shone through, culminating in an excellent form displayed in the race. The victory signified a successful turnaround from his early problems, making his success all the more remarkable.

Anticipating the Blue Diamond Stakes

With the Blue Diamond Stakes three weeks away, the interval is considered ideal for Coleman's recovery and preparation. Trainer Matt Laurie expressed satisfaction with Coleman's performance, highlighting his strong finish despite the fast pace. Jockey Ben Melham, who recently returned from hip surgery, echoed these sentiments, praising Coleman's resilience. He looks forward to the Blue Diamond Stakes with optimism, hoping to see Coleman's continued success on the racetrack.