Cole Harness Continues Stellar Performance for UVa-Wise; King University and Blue Ridge Bobcats Shine

The diamond on the University of Virginia's College at Wise (UVa-Wise) campus has been lighting up with the phenomenal performance of baseball star, Cole Harness. A former Eastside High School baseball sensation, Harness has been a stalwart for the Highland Cavaliers, hitting four home runs and driving in eight runs during a weekend series against Shepherd University. The impressive performance enabled the Highland Cavaliers to split the four games evenly.

Continuing the Stellar Performance

Following a remarkable 2023 season where he achieved a .343 batting average with 14 homers and 66 RBIs, Harness continues to demonstrate his prowess in the 2024 season. His teammate, Justin Reed, another standout player from Twin Springs, has also been in fine form, hitting a .417 average and homering twice.

Challenging Start for Local Teams

While Harness and Reed are enjoying a good start to the season, other local college baseball teams like King University, Emory & Henry, and Southwest Virginia Community College had a contrasting beginning with winless openings to their seasons.

Historic Loss for UVa-Wise Softball

In a separate event, the UVa-Wise softball team faced a historic loss, conceding 20 runs in the first inning against Mount Olive. This unfortunate event marked only the third time in NCAA Division II history that a team has conceded so many runs in a single inning. However, the Highland Cavaliers maintain a 2-2 record, thanks to significant contributions from former Lebanon High School player, Kara Long.

King University and Blue Ridge Bobcats Shine

In men's college basketball, King University has been performing well, winning three consecutive games and five of their last six. Freshman Mikhail Pocknett is leading the team with an average of 16.5 points and 7.2 rebounds per game. However, the men's volleyball team hasn't had the same luck against the top-ranked Long Beach State University, losing two consecutive matches. In contrast, the Blue Ridge Bobcats, a professional hockey team based in Wytheville, Virginia, have been on a winning spree, triumphing in all three games against the Baton Rouge Zydeco, extending their winning streak to four games.