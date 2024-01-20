Cole Beasley and the Social Media Storm Over Men's Nail Painting

Former NFL wide receiver, Cole Beasley, ignited a firestorm on social media over a debate on the emerging trend of men painting their nails. Beasley, who last played in the NFL in 2022 and was a second-team All-Pro in 2020, expressed his disapproval in a post, questioning the trend and setting the stage for a heated exchange that drew in others, including a former teammate.

The Catalyst

"What's up with all these dudes painting their nails nowadays? That ain't it..." Beasley's critique of the trend led to a rapid response from those who disagreed with his stance. Among them was Kenny Britt, a former teammate from the Buffalo Bills, who compared nail painting to getting tattoos, implying it was just another form of self-expression.

The Backlash

Beasley, however, did not see eye-to-eye with Britt's comparison. He argued that tattoos carry a deeper meaning through their imagery, while painted nails lacked such depth. The conversation escalated quickly, with Super Bowl champion Chris Harris siding with Beasley, suggesting his stance was not out of line. Amid the controversy, Beasley faced criticism from some quarters where he was labeled as homophobic and a conspiracy-believing weirdo.

Stepping Back

Despite valiantly defending his point of view, Beasley ultimately chose to step back from the debate, acknowledging that the topic had become more serious than he had anticipated. He reiterated that he was not fashionable and did not intend to cause offense. Beasley, who had attempted to join the New York Giants for training camp but did not play in a game, ended the conversation on a note of personal truth, stating simply that he would not be seen with painted nails anytime soon.